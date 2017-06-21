23°
News

Eight tax hacks for your small business

James Solomons | 21st Jun 2017 4:25 AM
Did you know your dog can be tax deductible?
Did you know your dog can be tax deductible?

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A LOT of little deductions can add up to a big refund.

If you run a small business, almost any purchase that helps generate income is tax deductible.

While you'll need to be careful to ensure that these expenses are genuinely claimable, they are commonly overlooked and could save you come tax time.

 

GOOD DOG

Canines aren't just man's best friend.

They can also be a tax deduction. If you have a dog that safeguards your small-business site, you can claim food, vet bills and the cost of buying the animal. Make sure the breed is up to the task.

A German shepherd is an indisputable guardian of the home office or workplace; a poodle not so much. The deduction also applies to working dogs on farms.


NICE HANDBAG

If you carry your work laptop in a designer handbag, it's effectively a laptop bag - and that's tax deductible.

You should use the bag primarily for work, and its price should be a reasonable proportion of your business revenue. While there are no ATO thresholds here, claiming a $3000 Prada on yearly turnover of $100,000 might look unreasonable.

But a $200 handbag should be fine. On the other hand, if your revenue is $2 million a year, that Prada may well be justifiable.

Christopher Chan


BE SUN SMART

If you're running a landscaping business, you can claim sunscreen and makeup that has an SPF factor. Both offer protection from harmful UV rays.

The same goes for sunglasses. These can be a smart deduction if you have a small business that puts you behind the wheel for long periods, such as truck driving. Buy a quality pair that are polarised.


STAY IN SCHOOL

Education and training are tax deductible, even if they're outside of your nominated profession.

Independent lawyers can take acting classes to improve their courtroom performances, and claim the cost of tuition. A plumber can take a TAFE course in marketing to learn about expanding his business.

As long as the training will help you run the business better, you can likely claim the cost.
 

STEP INTO MY OFFICE

When you run a business out of your home, you can claim some of your electricity, water and gas bills, as well as home-insurance premiums, provided the policy covers business use.

The amount claimed is often based on floor space of the home office.

You might also deduct some of your council rates and mortgage interest, though this can create capital-gains tax implications when you sell the house.

Look for deductions even if you don't work at home. Many self-employed tradies store their trucks and tools in a garage at night.

If those take up 10 per cent of the home's floor space, the tradie may be able to claim a similar per cent of his home running and occupancy costs mortgage or rental costs (still keeping in mind the capital-gains caveat).


ON THE ROAD

If you travel to remote locations to work for extended periods, you may be able to claim the costs of a caravan or Winnebago.

Full-time builders sometimes spend weeks or months on a job site and run their operations out of a Jayco.

It's no different than renting a hotel room.

If you use the caravan for holidays too, that portion won't be tax deductible, but the rest will be.

Take advantage of the $20,000 instant write-off, or depreciate the cost of the vehicle over time. Don't forget to claim maintenance expenses too.


FROM HERE TO THERE

Most business owners know petrol costs are tax deductible, but many neglect to claim highway tolls when they're driving to a client site to undertake work.

They can also forget to deduct the cost of train and bus tickets when they take public transport to a job.

The simplest way to avoid this mistake is to get a business credit and use it exclusively when buying train or bus fare.

If you travel via Uber, create a Business profile in the app and track your work trips easily.

And if your business takes you into the air, remember you can claim the cost of membership fees for Qantas Club, Virgin Lounge and the like.


LAST BUT NOT LEAST
Your accountant's fees are tax deductible.

Even the travel costs to visit your tax agent and talk about this article is claimable. Likewise, you can deduct the cost of accounting software.


James Solomons is head of accounting at Xero

News Corp Australia

Topics:  business money tax

A whisky-lover's blurprint to Brisbane's best bars

SCOTCH, Whiskey and Whisky; it all gets a bit confusing.

8 things you didn't know you could do at North Straddie

Watch these guys while you enjoy the magical sunset of an evening.

NORTH Stradbroke Island is the perfect getaway.

Your guide to the best Brisbane markets

Enjoy the beautiful offerings of one of Brisbane's many markets.

WHO doesn’t love a good market!?

Ain’t no mountain high enough

No Caption

Brisbane's dishing up the mountain-hiking goods!

Six hideaway bars to escape winter chill

The Gresham's charm will win you over before your first sip.

THESE are the perfect places to hang this winter.

Our six art gallery picks for a creative day out

Queensland's Gallery of Modern Art always has a fun, exciting and interesting exhibition on show for the whole family to enjoy.

YOU'D be mistaken in thinking Brisbane wasn't an arty city.

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

You loved the film, now you're about to love the musical. Don't miss The Bodyguard The Musical in Brisbane this July.

THE arts and culture events you don't want to miss.

REVEALED: How the Wide Bay is struggling

REVEALED: How the Wide Bay is struggling

New report shows biggest problems for Wide Bay Burnett.

Gympie to benefit as last NDIS cab off the rank

FUNDING: CoolArts Gympie's Elaine Thomson and Avenues Lifestyle Support Association's Tess Parker with the donation from the recent Australian Army Band concert.

Gympie last NDIS cab off the rank

'Swifty' could make speeding fine into something so much worse

WARNING: A police prosecutor (in uniform) warns two complainants of the penalties for false declarations to a court as a man accused of speeding (far right in white T-shirt) looks on.

Magistrate to have police test evidence

The dumbest mistake you can make on your CV

Employer Natalie Delmar holding some of the applications from a recent job ad that were rejected due to major spelling and grammatical mistakes.

As for whether it mattered, Dr Bright said there was no question.

Local Partners

Why this could be best flu buster in winter

This might just be the best defense for our elderly against the winter flu.

'Traumatised': Young family's 4WD plunges into deep water

4WD comes unstuck on sand bar at Double Island Point.

Kids in back as 4WD plunges into water ad Double Island Point

Germany's top classical orchestra returns to Gympie

CLASSIC PERFORMANCE: Chamber Philharmonia Cologne will perform in Gympie's St Patrick's Church this Friday night.

Top German ensemble brings classical music to Gympie

Creative generation of Gympie students hit the stage

PROUD TO PERFORM: Talented students from two Gympie high schools and six primary schools are rehearsing every Tuesday for their participation in next month's Creative Generation - State Schools Onstage.

Performing arts students rehearse for state-wide event

What's on around Gympie region this week?

NOW HEAR THIS: What's on around Gympie region this week.

Community Diary for June 20-25

Daniel Day-Lewis is retiring from acting

THREE-TIME Oscar winner Daniel Day-Lewis, widely considered one of the pre-eminent actors of his generation, is retiring from acting, according to Variety.

EXCLUSIVE: Simon reveals truth behind MAFS reunion rumours

CUP STARS: Married at First Sight's Nadia, Sean, Alene, Simon, Jesse, Lauren and John.

MARRIED at First Sight star on the cast's special trip to Ipswich

Paul McCartney to announce Aussie tour tomorrow

Paul McCartney performs on Day 2 of the 2015 Firefly Music Festival at The Woodlands on Friday, June 19, 2015, in Dover, Del.

Would you like to ask him a question?

Netflix could be blocked in Australia over content quota

The Netflix logo. Supplied by Netflix.

Netflix, Stan and other streaming services could be blocked

ACA-awesome! Pitch Perfect 3 drops teaser trailer

Aussie comic on set of Pitch Perfect 3

ACA-EXCITEMENT!

Karl Stefanovic and his girlfriend live it up in Bora Bora

Karl Stefanovic and Jasmine Yarbrough soak up the sun in Bora Bora.

KARL and girlfriend Jasmine Yarbrough have escaped the Sydney cold.

Aussie Bach villains’ US debut cancelled

Keira Maguire says she was set to appear on Bachelor in Paradise.

Keira and Sam have their US reality TV dreams cancelled.

CITY HEIGHTS !!

24 Calton Terrace, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 Auction

Exceptional quality - timbered home on a brick base with hardwood floors, high ceilings, beautifully renovated with new kitchen and bathroom, landscaped private...

MUST MUST MUST BE SOLD !!

6 Harkins Street, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 OFFERS OVER...

Great position, neat as a pin. Located where the rear views are spectacular with plenty of room for the kids and pets. Features include: * 4 reverse cycle...

MOTIVATED VENDORS, BE QUICK!

417 Cootharaba Road, Cootharaba 4565

House 3 1 4 $599,000

We are proud to market this beautiful property for our clients who wish to downsize and move onto a smaller parcel of land. This 10 acre property being only 25...

OPPORTUNITY FOR DEVELOPERS

3 lots Rifle Range Road, Gympie 4570

Residential Land 0 0 $699,000

We are proud to offer for sale this 4.09 ha (10.1 acres) block of Northerly and Easterly facing land just minutes away from Mary Street and other local...

KIN KIN LIFESTYLE

Kin Kin 4571

Residential Land 0 0 $400,000

Located approx 5 kilometres from the country township of Kin Kin, approx 35 kilometres and approx 25 minutes drive from Noosa, this 103 acre property offers an...

KIN KIN&#39;S BEST KEPT SECRET

216 Western Branch Road, Kin Kin 4571

Residential Land 0 0 $550,000

Tucked away up this quiet no through road lies a beautiful 42.64 ha (approx 100 acres) parcel of land with spectacular views, located just 10 minutes out of Kin...

ready 2 live the good life!

14 Fleming Road, Glenwood 4570

3 2 4 OFFERS OVER...

Better be quick with this HOT property! The last time we had one this good it lasted only 1 day on the market! Are looking for just a really lovely, neat and tidy...

Impressive Southside as new home on 1 acre

82 Rocks Road, Southside 4570

House 4 2 2 $545,000

Only built in March 2016, this beautiful as new family brick home on the high side of Rocks Road is situated on a desirable flood-free 4001m2 and has just come to...

BUILT FROM NATURE - NATURALLY STUNNING !!

21 Johnstone Road, Southside 4570

House 6 4 4 $750,000

Situated on the Southside, this unique and spectacular designed stonemason built home will certainly give you the WOW factor as soon as you step inside and take in...

WHAT AN OPPORTUNITY!

46 Musgrave Street, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 $130,000

- Acting Under Instruction from the Public Trustee - Renovate or Remove (Timber House) - Prime 1053m2 gently sloping allotment - Inspection by Appointment L/N...

Home owners settling to make way for Mackay Ring Road

The Clarkson family's home was moved just down the road from their former land at Stotts Road, Te Kowai, which was resumed by TMR.

But some are still clinging on, fighting for a better deal

Three historic M'boro hotels on the market

The Lamington Hotel Motel, Maryborough. Photo: Valerie Horton / Fraser Coast Chronicle

Three historic Maryborough hotels are on the market.

Renters warned about online real estate scam

The scam ad for a property for rent in Albert Park.

Australian renters have been warned about an elaborate scam

The incredible history of Toronto in Ipswich

The National Trust will open Toronto House to the public on May 10th. Photo: David Nielsen / The Queensland Times

Houses of Ipswich

Million dollar farm snapped up by the council

RESERVE EXPANDED: Sunshine Coast Mayor Mark Jamieson and Cr Jenny McKay celebrate the purchase of a $1.2 million tract of land beside Mary Cairncross Scenic Reserve.

Land buy funded by the council's environment levy

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!