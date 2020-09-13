Menu
Sunshine Coast police are hoping to speak with eight people.
Crime

Eight people Coast police want to speak to urgently

lucy rutherford
13th Sep 2020 5:00 AM
Police are hoping the following seven people can help them in their investigations.

Call Policelink on 131 444 if you have any information.

Do not approach anyone you believe is displayed in these images.

Noosaville

Police are hoping to identify people in these images.

Police are hoping to speak to this man following an alleged shoplifting offence at Mary St, Noosaville on June 30 at 4pm.

QP number: QP2001526428

Noosaville

Police are hoping to identify people in these images.

Police are hoping to speak to this man following an alleged shoplifting offence at Mary St, Noosaville on July 16 at 4pm.

QP number: QP2001526416

Noosa Heads

Police are hoping to identify people in these images.

Police are hoping to identify people in these images.

Police are hoping to identify people in these images.

Police are hoping to identify people in these images.

Police believe these four men may be able to assist officers with an investigation following an alleged shoplifting offence at Cooyar St, Noosa Heads, on August 7 at 6.38pm.

QP number: QP2001664455

Maroochydore

Police are hoping to identify people in these images.

Police are hoping to speak to this woman following an alleged shoplifting offence on Plaza Pde, Maroochydore, on June 28 at 1.45pm.

QP number: QP2001425222

Noosa Heads

Police are hoping to identify people in these images.

Police are hoping to speak to this man following an alleged shoplifting offence

at Noosa Dr, Noosa Heads, on July 14 at 11.13am.

QP number: QP2001462788

