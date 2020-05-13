Eight Gympie restaurants to relaunch under the 10-patron rule

HERE is a list of the Gympie region restaurants and cafes that will be reopening for dine-in patrons from this Saturday as the Government eases restrictions on the hospitality industry, allowing venues to seat up to 10 people at a time.

Alchemy Southside: Opening from Saturday for reservations of one-hour sittings, bookings essential. Phone: 0466 053 904.

Chef Matt Craven of Alchemy Southside, which will be reopening dining from Saturday, and taking bookings for one-hour sittings.

Ambrosia Indian Restaurant: Dine in available from 4pm Saturday. Bookings essential, takeaway and delivery will also still be available. Phone: 5482 4446.

The Coffee Club Gympie Central: Taking walk-ins from Saturday morning, first in best dressed.

The Decks on Mary: Dining open from breakfast on Saturday, bookings essential, but walk-ins accepted if there’s room. Phone: 5483 8888.

Ambrosia Indian Restaurant in Southside Town Centre will be reopening their dining room for up to 10 patrons from Saturday.

Eat at Candy’s : The cafe will be for dining from Monday, May 18, no bookings needed.

The Empire Hotel: The hotel will be open for dining Monday to Friday, 5pm-8pm from May 18, bookings essential. Phone: 5481 2882

Empire Hotel manager John Cattanach said the pub will be reopening for dine-in patrons from Monday night.

The Deck at Sea Salt: Dining will be available on the deck from Saturday, to book phone 0499 008 624.

Theebine Hotel: The hotel will be opening from Saturday and seating lunch from 11am-3pm and dinner from 5pm-8pm, bookings essential: Phone 5484 6182

Kingston House Impressions, The Royal Hotel, Kilkivan Hotel, Kenilworth Hotel, Phoenix Hotel, Imbil Railway Hotel, Kandanga Hotel, Gunalda Hotel, Jockey Club Hotel, Toucan Coffee, Kin Kin Country Life, Silky Oak Tea Gardens, The Blue and White Teapot, Temptations by the Water Tin Can Bay, Sleepy Lagoon Hotel, and the Curra Country Club are among the region’s venues that say it is not viable to resume dining, and will remain closed or serve takeaway only.

Let us know in the comments if we’ve missed any restaurants or cafes that will be reopening for dine-in patrons from next Saturday.