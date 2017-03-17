Efficient use of energy and water on agenda at Toolara

EFFICIENCIES: Queensland Farmers Federation's Andrew Chamberlin talks about some of the ways for more efficient energy use.

ENERGY costs seem to be continually on the rise, and as it is one of the largest input costs farmers are always on the lookout for ways to use energy and water more efficiently.

In many instances energy and water go together when extensive irrigation is used. Other large energy users are farmers who use cold rooms and also some nurseries that heat roots for faster and more even growth.

Bundaberg Fruit and Vegetable Growers, Queensland Farmers Federation and groups representing flower and nursery growers conducted an Energy Savers field day at the HQ Plantation Nursery site at Toolara east of Gympie.

Andrew Chamberlin from QFF said that the use of an energy audit should look at all aspects of the business that uses electric power.

"Look to savings in time or increased production,” he said. "Power is certainly obvious every time you get the bill, but other areas of the business can also be improved.”

Mr Chamberlin said one of the first audit suggestions is to talk to your energy supplier and see what tariff would suit your electricity use pattern.

"Some growers have changed tariff and use period, and made substantial savings,” he said. "A change in farm management may have to be made but the savings can be well worth it.”

Mr Chamberlin said one of the biggest users of unnecessary electricity is that by a poorly designed or not suited to the purpose irrigation system.

He said that many irrigation systems have been up graded and modified over time, and while they still function the whole outfit uses more water due to uneven watering or too much power due to mismatched pipe, motors sprinklers etc.

"It is good to repair where possible, but it has to be worth doing, efficiency wise,” Mr Chamberlin said. "Other relatively simple tasks like cleaning pump inlets, clean around the motor, and fixing leaks in pipes can make a big difference to costs and power usage.”

He said any leak in a compressed air system was costing a lot of money.

With a lot of irrigators operating on undulating ground, the use of variable speed drivers on pumps is worth looking at. These devices moderate power usage to fit with demand.

"Electric motors basically have one speed, flat out,” Mr Chamberlin said. "A VSD reduces power when pumping does not require full power output.”

Getting more even spread of watering means that motors do not have to run to make sure all areas get enough water, while some patches are over watered.