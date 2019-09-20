Menu
Smoke haze taken by Andrew Tooley looking over Widgee Crossing towards Glastonbury
Eerie, stunning pics from across smoke-cloaked Gympie region

Shelley Strachan
by
20th Sep 2019 1:23 PM
Photos
WHILE fires continue to burn in the Gympie region on the Cooloola Coast, and today at Imbil, the smoke haze has created some eerie scenery and stunning sunsets.

PREPARE TO LEAVE: Alert issued for residents living near Imbil

Here are some of the many awesome photos posted to our Facebook page by readers today, from Gympie, Lower Wonga, Tin Can Bay, Glastonbury and Goomboorian.

To date, the smoke haze has not resulted in any medical emergencies the SUnshine Coast Hospital and Health Service is aware of

gympie emergency gympie fires gympie weather smoke smoke haze
