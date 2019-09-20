Eerie, stunning pics from across smoke-cloaked Gympie region

Smoke haze taken by Andrew Tooley looking over Widgee Crossing towards Glastonbury

WHILE fires continue to burn in the Gympie region on the Cooloola Coast, and today at Imbil, the smoke haze has created some eerie scenery and stunning sunsets.

Here are some of the many awesome photos posted to our Facebook page by readers today, from Gympie, Lower Wonga, Tin Can Bay, Glastonbury and Goomboorian.

To date, the smoke haze has not resulted in any medical emergencies the SUnshine Coast Hospital and Health Service is aware of