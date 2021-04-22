Eerie photos show Prince's final hours

Prince's haunting final photos have been revealed on the five-year anniversary of his accidental opioid overdose.

The rock star was seen looking "nervous and frail" as he visited a doctor's office and a pharmacy just hours before his death aged 57 on April 21, 2016.

Prince looked ‘nervous and frail’ as he went to a doctor’s office on the eve of his 2016 death. Picture: Carver County Sheriff's Office

Prince was found dead in a lift in his Paisley Park mansion in Minnesota after overdosing on the powerful drug Fentanyl - which is up to 50 times stronger than heroin.

According to the Minneapolis Star Tribune, the Purple Rain star lay dead for up to six hours before he was found by his drummer Kirk Johnson and his personal assistant Meron Berkure.

Images of his last outings before his death show the Purple Rain singer looking gaunt and drawn.

CCTV footage showed Prince looking visibly unwell as he walked into family physician Dr Michael Todd Schulenberg's office on the eve of his death after Kirk referred him.

The estate in Minnesota was littered with drugs. Picture: Carver County Sheriff's Office

And just hours before he died, he was seen visiting a Walgreens chemist - which he had reportedly been to four times that week.

The singer was dressed in black flared trousers, a sweater and a hat as he strode into the pharmacy near his home.

Sources at the chemist told TMZ at the time that the music legend appeared to be much more "frail and nervous" than usual.

Prince’s extensive shoe collection was photographed. Picture: Carver County Sheriff's Office

There was also a suitcase with money, a ziplock bag with $5,400 in cash, and a messy dressing table with white powder on it.

Documents say some of the drugs in Prince's bedroom were under the name Peter Bravestrong - which police believe was an alias he used when he travelled.

The eerie images were released by Carver County Sheriff's Office after an investigation into Prince's death found that no criminal charges would be filed against anyone.

Interior photos of Prince's home Paisley Park. Picture: Carver County Sheriff's Office

Just six days before he died, Prince passed out on a plane while coming back from a gig in Atlanta.

The plane made an emergency landing in Illinois and first responders revived him with two doses of a drug that reverses the effects of an opioid overdose.

Prince, who was born on June 7, 1958, sold over 100 million records worldwide, making him one of the best-selling artists of all time.

He won seven Grammy Awards, an American Music Award, a Golden Globe Award, and an Academy Award for the film Purple Rain.

A blue pouch with the word ‘opium’ scrawled on it was found. Picture: Carver County Sheriff's Office

A Bible, dollar bills and art were among the items on one of the musician’s desk. Picture: Carver County Sheriff's Office