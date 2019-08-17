Eels, NRL hand down Lane’s punishment

Parramatta's Shaun Lane has been punished for a Mad Monday incident. Picture: Phil Hillyard

PARRAMATTA Eels forward Shaun Lane has been hit with a $17,500 fine after Mad Monday images emerged of him holding a plastic bag containing a white substance.

After an investigation by both the Parramatta club and the NRL Integrity Unit, the fine has been determined.

Lane will also have to front teammates to give an educational talk about the pitfalls of social media.

The images were alleged to have been taken during Manly's Mad Monday celebrations last year when Lane was contracted to the Sea Eagles.

A statement from the Eels revealed the decision to slap their second-rower with a fine.

Lane was fined for the incident.

"Shaun has accepted responsibility and demonstrated genuine remorse for his actions, the club is working closely with him to ensure he has a clear understanding of the club's professional standards," the club said with their statement.

"The club will continue to provide Shaun its full support."

Parramatta booked their NRL finals berth on Friday night with a 36-12 win against the Gold Coast Titans.

Lane was cleared for the clash and scored a try in a strong performance.