Eel Creek Rd is very dangerous and should be fixed: letter

Letter to the Editor

I WOULD like to inform people about how dangerous Eel Creek Rd is and I am worried about my safety and other people who use this road, as sometimes I have to drive on the wrong side of the road as it will severely damage my car.

This council needs a kick up the a** for letting the roads get this bad.

Council needs to go for a drive all the way on Eel Creek Rd with their family in their own car and see it for themselves.

There are marks on the road and I was thinking that it was going to get fixed but I hear it's to let someone know there is rat's tail grass growing on the side.

I hope that council will read this and go for a drive.

Ruth Want,

Eel Creek Rd