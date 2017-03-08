EEEK! Unwanted Gympie visitor in the dead of night

SCALY SHOCK: Crystel Schuchmann and her son Billy had an unwanted visitor at their Lower Wonga home.

WAKING in the night to see a rope moving at the end of your bed is weird. Waking even more to realise it's a 1.8m python is terrifying.

Crystel Schuchmann was pretty quick to run into her adult son's room when he screamed out there was a snake in his bed at 3.30am in their Lower Wonga home recently.

The offender, stretching from the drawers to the bed, was a few feet away from her son Billy who was huddled with his kitten in the corner of the bed.

The quick thinking mother fetched a broom and pinned the snake's head "while her son cleared the room at lightning speed”.

She then sealed the room and had the snake removed the next day.

GYMPIE'S TOP 5 SNAKE STORIES:

Mar 6: Boy bitten by sanke in Gympie region

Mar 2: 'I watched my husband fight this python bare fisted'

Feb 17: 'Desperate' snakes more underfoot & in your face

Feb 6: Not so little snake having a snooze at Centro

Oct 16: Gympie snake catcher: tips to keep this fella at bay

It wasn't the first time Ms Schuchmann wrangled the python, who had a penchant for her chickens' eggs. She had taken it for a country drive and relocation previously.

But it was the first time they had come face to face inside the house.

The snake had left one of her chickens alive but covered in saliva the day before, and now Ms Schuchmann believes it has turned its attention to the smallest member of the family - the kitten.

She also thinks she was unknowlingly sharing a room with it the night before, having found her stuff knocked over and her adult cats refusing to get in the bed with her.

While she says you have to expect it in the bush, she draws the line at curling up with one.