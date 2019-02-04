Menu
Edmund Riggs has pleaded not guilty to mdering his wife Patricia at Margate in 2001.
Crime

Husband admits interfering with corpse

by Kay Dibben
4th Feb 2019 10:56 AM
A MAN who is on trial for murdering his wife more than 17 years ago has today pleaded guilty to interfering with her corpse.

Edmund Ian Riggs stood in the dock of Brisbane Supreme Court and pleaded not guilty to the murder of his wife, Patricia Anne Riggs, on or about September 30, 2001 at Margate.

But Riggs pleaded guilty to improperly interfering with her dead body on or about September 30, 2001, at Margate.

Nineteen witnesses, including the Riggs' son Ned Riggs and daughter Matilda Riggs, will give evidence.

Justice Peter Flanagan adjourned the sentence for interfering with a corpse until after the murder trial.

