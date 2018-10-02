Editor defends Gympie Power 30 list, welcomes feedback

IT WAS disappointing to be accused of sexism and racism because of some names that did and did not make the list of most influential this year.

As a mother of three sons and one daughter, and as the first female editor of The Gympie Times, I pride myself on being a woman who fights for equality and diversity.

I completely reject the accusation this masthead is racist.

The Gympie Times strives at all times to be fair, balanced, accurate and progressive.

A subjective list like Power 30 is always going to cause disappointment and annoyance - from both those who miss out and those who make it.

The criteria for making the Power 30 is power and/or influence.

How strong is that power?

How far does it reach?

How many people are being influenced, and how strong is that influence?

How is it affecting/shaping the Gympie region?

The list was decided by a committee of four that included business and political leaders.

The names put forward on Facebook have been compiled into a People's Choice list which is on P2 todays.

Congratulations to those who have made that list and to those who made the Power 30.

We understand the Power 30 is a controversial and subjective list and we encourage feedback on it. Please send your feedback to editor@gympietimes.com