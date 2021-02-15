Menu
Cooloola Coast Bowls Notes for February 15, 2021
Cooloola Coast Bowls Notes for February 15, 2021
News

Edge of your seat contest yields Men’s Fours champions

Staff Reporter
15th Feb 2021 5:00 PM
Cooloola Coast Bowls Club

 

Tuesday 9th February 2021 Nominated Jackpot Pairs

We are getting good numbers for the bowls lately, I think they might be practicing for the upcoming Championships. I know one team does not need any practice as they won there first game 22 to nil. The Winners of the second round were Lyn Gray & Wendy Ryan. The overall Winners were Denis Kerr & Ross Ashley.

Cooloola Coast Bowls John and Jill
Thursday 11th February 2021 Mixed Social Bowls

Another good roll up today with six rinks in action. There is something going on this year, we have lost count of the number of three way ties we have had and yet again today another three way tie with the winner on a countback were Terry Rogers, Stefan Williams & Graham Nunn.

 

Saturday 13th February 2021

Our fantastic volunteers were once again run of their feet with the ever popular hamburger,chips & a beer or wine for $15. Today was the start of our Championships with the Mens fours getting underway.

We had two games in the morning and the two winning teams played off in the afternoon for the title of Men‘s fours Champions. It was a very close game with the lead changing a few times throughout the game.

The winners after 21 ends, by only 2 points were Denis Kerr, Trevor Uhl, Cal Baumanis (skip) & Ross Ashley. Congratulations to all who participated and a special congratulations to the new four‘s champions for 2021.

Winning foursome at Cooloola Coast Bowls The winners after 21 ends, by only 2 points were Denis Kerr, Trevor Uhl, Cal Baumanis (skip) & Ross Ashley.﻿
Next Saturday 20-2-21 will be the start of the pairs championship at 10am and another round in the afternoon.

 

Sunday 14th February 2021

We thought the weather might turn a few bowlers away today but seems like they are just to keen.

We had 6 rinks of pairs for something different and the winners with the highest winning score were

Jill Falzon & John Moffitt.

 

Cooloola Coast Bowls Terry Stefan and Graham
Happy Days on and off the Green.

The New Boy

 

