Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Eddie the wedge-tailed eagle gets nursed back to flight
Eddie the wedge-tailed eagle gets nursed back to flight
Pets & Animals

Eddie the eagle escapes from deadly tangle

by KEAGAN ELDER
13th Aug 2020 9:42 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A large wedge-tailed eagle which suffered a severe head injury before getting tangled in a barbed wire fence will likely be released to continue his romance with his lifelong mate.

Eddie the eagle was found in property fencing near the Gregory Development Road Pavement Widening - Beylando Crossing to Charters Towers project by Transport and Main Roads workers Owen Foster, Martika Brandon and Colten Nelson last month.

The injured eagle was rushed to Fight 4 Flights NQ Birds of Prey and has been taken care of by Deb Carter ever since.

"Eddie had a really, really nasty concussion and a small fracture in one of his wings," she said.

Eddie the eagle was handed over to Deb Carter from Fight for Flight NQ Birds of Prey after he was found ensnared in barbed wire.
Eddie the eagle was handed over to Deb Carter from Fight for Flight NQ Birds of Prey after he was found ensnared in barbed wire.

"He had a really nasty bleed to the brain. He couldn't stand, he couldn't eat but he's improved leaps and talons." Ms Carter said Eddie was back on his feet again.

She plans on taking care of him until he can hopefully fly again, with plans of releasing him back into the wild by the breeding season next year.

"He's not flying yet, but he's extending his wings. He won't fly because he's only learning to walk again," Ms Carter said. If Eddie is unable to be released into the wild, he will be used for breeding.

Originally published as Eddie the eagle escapes from deadly tangle

More Stories

barbed wire fence tangle wedge-tail eagle wildlife

Just In

    Just In

      Yet another NRL coach sacked

      Yet another NRL coach sacked
      • 13th Aug 2020 10:05 AM

      Top Stories

        Rainbow Beach the new flavour of the month on Booking.com

        Premium Content Rainbow Beach the new flavour of the month on Booking.com

        News Interest levels in the Gympie region’s stunning, convenient and COVID safe coastline are among the highest in the country

        • 13th Aug 2020 10:00 AM
        Starting uni in Year 12 no problem for these Nash go-getters

        Premium Content Starting uni in Year 12 no problem for these Nash go-getters

        News Close to 40 James Nash Year 12 students have graduated from their first tertiary...

        • 13th Aug 2020 9:36 AM
        WHAT’S ON: 12 things to do around Gympie this weekend

        Premium Content WHAT’S ON: 12 things to do around Gympie this weekend

        News Twilight markets, bingo bowling and more coming up.

        Today’s headlines: Brave teen’s fight, state of our CBD

        Premium Content Today’s headlines: Brave teen’s fight, state of our CBD

        News The full wrap of what is making news today in the Gympie region plus tips on how to...