ECQ unveils more changes to pre-polling

Rhiannon Cox, Lauren Mitchell and Talitha Passey at the pre-poll gauntlet in Gympie,

PRE-Polling hours for the council election have been extended in Gympie as residents continue to hit the polls early.

The early voting booth at the Civic Centre will open for four extra hours today, from 9am-9pm.

It is the first of five extended polling days ahead of the March 28 election day.

Tomorrow’s polls will also be open from 9am-9pm.

Another polling day was added to the schedule, with voters now able to put pencil to paper this Saturday, March 21, from 9am-5pm.

Residents now have more time to pre-poll at the Gympie Civic Centre.

Hours will also be extended on Wednesday and Thursday next week, from 9am-9pm.

Not everyone was on-board with the traditional how-to-vote pamphlet gauntlet, though, given the coronavirus pandemic.

“I feel pre-poll should still be going ahead, but without this nonsense,” Division 4 candidate Wayne Sachs said.

The extended hours come as the state is inundated with postal vote applications as the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread.

An estimated 540,000 people across Queensland have applied to mail their vote in.

This is a huge jump from the 76,000 applications at the 2016 election.