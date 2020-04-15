Menu
The ECQ is taking another look at the fight for Division 1 between Jess Milne and Mark McDonald, which ended in Ms Milne’s favour by 15 votes following the distribution of preferences.
ECQ to take a second look at key Gympie seat

scott kovacevic
, scott.kovacevic@gympietimes.com
15th Apr 2020 6:08 PM
JESS Milne's narrow win in Division 1 is being given a second look with the Electoral Commission Queensland to hold a recount tomorrow.

The first count with preferences named Ms Milne the winner over Mark McDonald by 15 votes.

The coastal seat remains the only one undeclared in the region.

New Gympie Mayor Glen Hartwig.
New Gympie Mayor Glen Hartwig.

Shane Waldock, Bruce Devereaux, Dan Stewart and Warren Polley were officially named winners today, following last week's distribution of preferences.

They join new mayor Glen Hartwig, his divisional replacement Dolly Jensen and returning councillors Hilary Smerdon and Bob Fredman on the overhauled council.

The first council meeting is planned to be held next Thursday, provided the poll is formally declared soon.

