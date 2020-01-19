ECQ reveals key dates for Gympie council election

Gympie Regional Councillors choosing to fight for re-election will have their fate determined on March 28, the ECQ revealed.

THE key dates for March’s council elections have been revealed by the Electoral Commission as Queensland gets ready to go to the polls.

Saturday March 28 is the date of the main event, with polling booths open from 8am-6pm.

But there is a lot happening before then.

Gympie Regional Council is expected to enter caretaker mode on February 22 when the ECQ publishes its notice of election.

March 28 is voting day.

During this time councils cannot make major policy decisions which could bind future councils.

Using newsletters and communications to help the campaigns of incumbent councillors is also prohibited.

Candidates vying for a seat on the next council will have from February 22 to midday March 3 to nominate.

Voters will also be able to apply for postal votes from February 22 and complete them between March 5 and March 28.

Early voting starts on march 16.

All postal votes must be received by the ECQ by April 7.

Anyone wanting to vote must check with the electoral roll before it closes on February 28.

The ballot paper will be drawn on Wednesday March 4, and early voting starts about Monday March 16.

Vote counting and declaration will be done the day after the election.

All dates are subject to change until the notice of election is published by the ECQ.