ECQ called over ‘false’ ALP link

The first election row has broken out in the battleground seat of Oodgeroo after an independent was linked to the ALP.

The first election row has broken out in the battleground seat of Oodgeroo after an independent was linked to the ALP.

A row has fired up this morning at booths in the battleground seat of Oodgeroo where independent candidate Claire Richardson claims the LNP has put up signs linking her with the Labor Party and Jackie Trad.

Ms Richarsdon said she believed the signs, which showed images of her with Ms Trad and Michael Berkman, were misleading voters and this morning wrote an urgent letter to the Electoral Commission of Queensland requesting that the LNP remove them immediately.

"The signs suggest that I will support a Labor government if I am elected and there is a hung parliament," she said.

"I have never met, spoken to or had any dealings with either of these MPs.

"I am running as an independent candidate for Oodgeroo because locals have lost faith in the major parties - both the LNP and Labor Party choose to support the developer's point of view for the Toondah Harbour upgrade rather than doing their real job - acting on behalf of the community.

"In early October, I formally advised the LNP and ALP that I am a complete independent, and will support whichever party will deliver the most to our community.

"I am a true independent and, if elected and there is a hung parliament, will support whichever party will deliver the best outcomes for our community."

Ms Richarsdon said she swore a Statutory Declaration under oath to being independent and a copy was delivered to the LNP candidate Mark Robinson, federal LNP MP Andrew Laming and the ALP party office this month.

Oodgeroo LNP candidate and incumbent Mark Robinson.

She said she believed the image was also sent as a text message to some voters last night.

The bayside seat, which is held by the LNP's Mark Robinson with a 7 per cent margin, has risen as a major battlefield in today's state election.

The seat of Oodgeroo which covers Straddie.

Mr Robinson said his signs referred to Ms Richardson as an independent.

"The LNP signs follow ECQ rules," he said.

"Her key campaign people are former Greens Cr Toni Bowler and Lavinia Wood, a well-known green activist."

Ms Richardson's campaign gained momentum this month when she announced she would push for the swift upgrade of the Toondah Harbour ferry terminal without the residential development.

Mr Robinson has also called for the fast-tracking of the ferry terminal.

Originally published as ECQ called over 'false' ALP link