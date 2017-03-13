34°
News

Economic development board gets Gympie experience

scott kovacevic
| 13th Mar 2017 11:39 AM
Kerren Smith is joining the regional development board.
Kerren Smith is joining the regional development board.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

GYMPIE businessman Kerren Smith has been appointed to a major economic development board for the Wide Bay.

The managing director of Smith Global Pty Ltd, and the former managing director of mining and transport company J. Smith and Sons, is one of two new members of Regional Development Australia Wide Bay Burnett.

RDA Wide Bay Burnett Chair Bill Trevor said he welcomed the experience and local knowledge of Mr Smith to the committee which helps promote and facilitate economic development across the region.

"Kerren boasts more than 40 years business experience and is passionate to see the Wide Bay-Burnett grow in prosperity,” Mr Trevor said.

"Kerren is well respected in the Transport, Construction & Engineering, and Mining Industries domestically and internationally.”

In addition to his role in his family's companies, Mr Smith is a Director of Qld Cricket and the past Chairman of Wide Bay Tafe. Mr Smith is a fellow of the "Australian Institute of Company Directors.

Joining Mr Smith on the board is rural businesswoman Stephanie Whitaker.

Ms Whitaker, from the Burnett, and her husband have lived and worked in the Wide Bay-Burnett region for the past two decades.

They breed beef cattle on their property based in the South Burnett, have operated the Biggenden Saleyards and since 2007 have own Burnett Livestock and Realty where Stephanie manages the administration and marketing.

"Stephanie has participated in numerous professional and self-development training and served on the board of the Burnett Inland Economic Development Organisation (BIEDO) where she held a business and economic development advisory role.

As well as serving on the Wide Bay Burnett Regional Ministerial Forum in 2007/08 as a conduit between the community and state government, she currently holds the position of Secretary of the Biggenden Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

In 2011, Ms Whitaker won what was then known as the Mike Nixon Award, a national award recognising excellence in agricultural marketing for people with less than 10 years' experience in the industry.

In 2012, she was presented the Queensland Rural, Regional and Remote Women's Network Strong Woman Leadership Award in the business category.

"Stephanie is an active member of many facets of the community and brings a broad and diverse knowledge in business, health and community care, community services and community development to the committee.”

Regional Development Australia (RDA) is a partnership that brings together Commonwealth, State and Local Governments with regional stakeholders. Together they apply their collective knowledge and resources to improve the economic outcomes of the region and its communities.

Funded by the Federal Government, the Wide Bay Burnett committee covers the local government areas of Gympie, Fraser Coast, North Burnett, South Burnett, Bundaberg and Cherbourg Aboriginal Council.

Gympie Times

Topics:  business development economic regional development australia wide bay burnett wide bay

48 hours in Brisbane: the game plan

YOU’VE got 48 hours in Brisbane to discover why the locals love the River City – it’s time to get busy.

Where you need to be for the best live music

Don't miss these venues next time you're in Brisbane!

This city has a whole lot of places you need to check out.

Where to find the best coffee

Strauss is known for its superb brew.

COFFEE snobbery is at an all-time high.

10 best street art spots to take an Insta selfie

Send yourself on a scavenger hunt around Brisbane to discover the incredible street art.

GET your phone and selfie-stick ready!

Theatre royalty graces Brisbane stage

Don't miss Charles Edwards in this incredible theatre performance.

WHEN acting royalty comes to town, you sit up and take notice.

Don’t go chasing waterfalls…find them on these drives!

The Scenic Rim is just one place nearby that you'll love.

BRISBANE isn’t all bright lights and city slickers.

Your boots are made for walking these tours

Brisbane Greeters tours are a great way to learn the local history of the city.

YOU don’t need a bike or bus for a seriously good tour of Brisbane.

Three airlifted after Fraser Island crash

Three airlifted after Fraser Island crash

THREE people have been airlifted to hospital from Fraser Island after their 4WD drive rolled over north of Eurong Creek this morning.

Delays for drivers as safety works continue on highway

Minor delays can be expected on the highway this month.

Road safety upgrades will cause minor delays.

Housing authorities work to find Lyn a home

THE FACE OF HOMELESSNESS: Lynette has found herself homeless for the first time in her life. Pictured with her best friend Benji.

Face of Gympie's homeless may soon have a home

More praise for the Mantheys' work at Memorial Pool

Manager Jeff Manthey overlooking the Gympie Memorial pool at the start of its final season open.

Letter: Thank you Geoff and Libby.

Local Partners

Meet these 10 adorable orphans looking for loving homes

The love we get from animals is unconditional. These furry orphans need your love. Can you give them a loving new home? Meet the latest Gympie RSPCA animals.

Party planned for Lower Wonga

Hervey Bay's Medieval Reenactment Group will drop in on the good folks at Lower Wonga for their 90th Birthday celebrations of the Lower Wonga hall.

The good people to the north-west are planning a shin-dig.

Gympie cinema jumps on board with 80s revival with screening of cult classic

The Gympie Cinemas will screen 80s cult classic, The Breakfast Club.

Don't you forget about this! Sovereign to screen classic

International show comes to life on Ipswich stage

Anastasia Chumakova, principal soloist with Moscow Ballet La Classique, in Swan Lake.

Ballerina brings experience to Swan Lake

'It's hot and dry and there's no pumpkins'

GOING AHEAD: Russell Milson in his unique costume at last year's Goomeri Pumpkin Festival.

Pumpkin Festival going ahead

‘Why another man was in my bed’

Married At First Sight bride Cheryl Maitland on why another man was in her bed.

Is Maryborough farmer Sean a paid actor?

Sean, who was paired with Susan on Married At First Sight, has an online acting profile.

Married At First Sight's Sean Hollands has an online acting profile.

Ed Sheeran is coming to GoT

Singer Ed Sheeran.

Why Game of Thrones writers were desperate for Ed to make a cameo.

‘I find funny things in dark places’

Nazeem Hussain has been evicted from the South African jungle.

NAZEEM Hussain has opened up about being an Aussie Muslim comedian.

Ridley Scott: I’ve worked out a Gladiator sequel

Gladiator director Ridley Scott says he knows how to make a sequel to the movie.

Director Ridley Scott has suggested he could be making a sequel.

Diana's ex lover answers: 'Are you Prince Harry’s dad?'

Diana, Princess of Wales presenting trophy to James Hewitt at polo match in the mid-nineties. Picture: SuppliedSource:News Corp Australia

ROYAL watchers intrigued by Princess Diana's affair

MR & MRS WRONG: Gloves off in couple’s toxic public split

Cheryl rolls her eyes back to the Gold Coast during her breakup with Andrew.

THINGS have turned nasty between MAFS couple Andrew and Cheryl.

Perfect Beach Getaway

Unit 40/15 Rainbow Shores Drive, Rainbow Beach 4581

Unit 1 1 1 $150,000

Stylish, affordable, fully self-contained apartment within five minutes walk of the beach via a bush track. Situated on the third level (top floor) overlooking...

PEACEFUL, COUNTRY RETREAT

Gunalda 4570

Residential Land 0 0 $225,000

Located approximately 30 minutes North of Gympie, is this 19.42 ha property it is lightly timbered with a mixture of timber species including Spotted Gum...

Gorgeous Ocean Views

88 Cooloola Drive, Rainbow Beach 4581

House 4 2 2 $950,000

Situated on prestigious Cooloola Drive, overlooking the ocean and only a 10 minute walk to the beach and main street. The epitome of beachside executive living...

Large 4 Bedroom with unique appeal!

59 Fairway Dve, Gympie 4570

House 4 2 2 $367,500

This modern 4 bedroom home oozes appeal from the minute you drive up to the property. Situated high on the hill with stunning mountain views and positioned to...

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION !!

41 Myall Street, Gympie 4570

House 2 1 2 $220,000

Situated on a corner allotment, within a short stroll to all amenities within the CBD, hospitals and schools. * Highset Queenslander style home with tongue and...

INVESTOR ALERT!

49 Rifle Range Rd, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 2 $239,000

3 Bedroom home on 1617 square metres. Big Back Yard. Double lock up garage, dog fenced, screens, ceiling fans. Plumbing is all upgraded in last 12 months. ...

Act Now - Price Reduced

21 Manooka Drive, Rainbow Beach 4581

Residential Land 0 0 $230,000

If you have been looking for the opportunity to buy you own piece of Rainbow, then look no further. Surrounded by quality homes in a sought after, elevated...

LADY MARY CHARMER

5 Lady Mary Terrace, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 $275,000

Listed for sale now is this traditional Queenslander, located close to all conveniences. This charming home is here and waiting for you. If you love Queenslanders...

GREAT LOCATION!

9 Daisy Court, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 2 $289,000

Modern low-set brick home on 770m2. Three (3) bedroom, built-ins, with 2 way bathroom Open plan living, good sized pantry, high ceilings, ceiling fans throughout...

room 2 grow the family!

86 Cartwright Road, Gympie 4570

House 4 2 2 $329,000!

Is the family growing? Do you need S P A C E ? Act quickly to secure this modern 4 bedroom brick home located in the popular and convenient Glen Eden Estate in...

More than 70 beach evacuations just over Christmas

Great white sharks have been responsible for two fatal attacks on North Coast beaches in recent years.

"You do not get to the top of the food chain being an idiot"

Demand sparks more growth

KEY ACQUISITION: Don Pulver from Eniquest Industries (left) with Glen Grimish from CBRE at the company's new site at Sunshine Coast Industrial Park.

Energy company expands to 8890sq m Caloundra industrial site

Enjoy the Bellthorpe lifestyle

Appreciate a rural lifestyle on a total of 80.9ha in Maleny

High cattle prices and low interest rates lift rural real estate

Rural property values in parts of the Gympie region have risen on the back of good cattle prices and low interest rates.

Rural properties have shown minor increases in values

The Queensland regions where land values are going up

New residential construction home framing against a blue sky.

One region still has an average land price of $31,500

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!