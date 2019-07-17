Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
This morning's lunar eclipse, as photographed on a mobile phone at Pie Creek.
This morning's lunar eclipse, as photographed on a mobile phone at Pie Creek. Arthur Gorrie
News

ECLIPSE: Even the heavens wish us well in space

Arthur Gorrie
by
17th Jul 2019 7:54 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EVEN the heavens appeared to wish humanity well this morning, as we say good-bye to the 50th anniversary of the day "a man named Armstrong walked upon the moon.”

This morning's partial lunar eclipse, with Earth's shadow cutting in to our moon's usual round shape, came the morning after the July 16 anniversary.

The mission which gave humans a new glimpse of the fragility of life on Earth, in an otherwise lifeless environment, helped inspire the environment movement and, some say, most of the significant social and political changes that happened in the 20 years afterwards.

The "Earthrise” photograph of Earth above a lifeless moon is said to have changed human perceptions of our shared humanity and the need to treat all life with respect and care.

Astronauts went into space as mostly hard headed scientists and engineers, able somehow to switch off at least some of their sense of wonder in order to do all the thousands of computer keystrokes necessary to get there and back alive.

But they returned as philosophers, eager to share the incredible significance of their experience - like nothing else any human has seen or felt.

This picture of the eclipse, taken on a mobile phone (with a cigarette lighter to trick the light meter into making the moon less glary), may not be the best possible.

You may have something better and The Gympie Times invites readers to send in their best picture of the last eclipse we will see around here until 2021.

According to the people at National Geographic, a lunar eclipse occurs when the sun, Earth ane moon align so Earth's shadow falls across the lunar disk.

gympie lunar eclipse moon landing anniversary pie creek
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Court to Gympie coward puncher: 'Pay for what you've done'

    premium_icon Court to Gympie coward puncher: 'Pay for what you've done'

    News Man who rode horse into pub faces justice in Gympie court

    Gympie blaze survivor: 'Lucky my son's a light sleeper'

    premium_icon Gympie blaze survivor: 'Lucky my son's a light sleeper'

    News Doctor tells of family's narrow escape from fiery death

    'Russian roulette' rail service blasted by visiting MP

    premium_icon 'Russian roulette' rail service blasted by visiting MP

    Politics Complaints bring opposition shadow MP to Gympie.

    SAD DAY: 250 people farewell loved Gympie bloke

    premium_icon SAD DAY: 250 people farewell loved Gympie bloke

    News The Gympie community paid tribute to a beloved man today.