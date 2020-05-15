Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Pets & Animals

Watch: Echidna makes himself at home

by Nathan Edwards
15th May 2020 5:21 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

WHILE some people think echidnas maybe harmless animals, one prickly anteater has caused a "spike" of break-ins at a Sunshine Coast property.

In a video that went viral earlier this week, animal carer Donna Brennen captured the moment Novak the echidna opened her screen doors and made himself at home.

Shocking images capture pythons' breakfast feasts

While Novak is currently in the care of Ms Brennan after being found on the roadside earlier this year, the act had caught completely caught her off-guard.

"I normally let Novak roam around my back yard, as he needs to feed on small insects," she said.

"Though I didn't expect him to let himself into the house."

While this type of behaviour has been a new experience for the animal wildlife carer, Ms Brennan reveals it does not surprise her, with most people not aware of how intelligent echidnas are.

"Most people see them as small, prickly creatures with not a large brain, but I've seen my fair share of smart moves from Novak and other echidnas," she said.

While Novak's knack for opening doors maybe useful at his current residence, his imminent re-release back into the Sunshine Coast wild will allow him to use his street smarts in a more natural setting.

 

 

Originally published as Watch: Echidna makes himself at home

More Stories

Show More
echidna editors picks nature offbeat offbeat news sunshine coast wildlife

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        10 businesses you can buy in the Gympie region for less than $300k

        premium_icon 10 businesses you can buy in the Gympie region for less than...

        News From popular burger joints to quirky barbershops there is a bundle of opportunity for entrepreneurs in the Gympie region.

        What’s open in Gympie on Show Friday holiday

        premium_icon What’s open in Gympie on Show Friday holiday

        News The Gympie Show might be cancelled this year but here is what is open and closed.

        Gympie claims cheapest fuel crown

        premium_icon Gympie claims cheapest fuel crown

        News Local drivers are being urged to make the most of cheap prices while they’re still...

        REVEALED: How much damage bills are doing to Gympie households

        premium_icon REVEALED: How much damage bills are doing to Gympie...

        News Feel like most of your money is being spent on utility costs? New datat shows