'Eat Street' style venue to open before Christmas

Award-winning street food, night market and entertainment destination NightQuarter is coming to the Sunshine Coast.

Award-winning street food, night market and entertainment destination NightQuarter is coming to the Sunshine Coast. Michael Greves

ONE of the Gold Coast's biggest tourist destinations has packed up shop and is moving to the Sunshine Coast.

NightQuarter, an Eat Street style marketplace with a unique blend of street food, community, music and culture is set to open at Birtinya before Christmas.

The $6 million venture which includes more than 200 vendors, six bars and a massive stage is set to inject $20 million into the Coast economy each year.

It will also create more than 150 jobs, 50 of those directly employed by the venue.

The decision to move to the Sunshine Coast came after the venue's Gold Coast landlord doubled the rent at the Helensvale site.

The new Sunshine Coast site is beside the Birtinya Shopping Centre with the space secured in collaboration with Stockland.

Co-owner Michelle Christoe said she very happy to be setting up at Birtinya after a tumultuous time trying to find a new home on the Gold Coast.

BIG MOVE: NightQuarter owners Ian Van der Woude and Michelle Christoe are moving to the Sunshine Coast. Michael Greves

"We are excited to be developing a NightQuarter concept for the Sunshine Coast community," Mrs Christoe said.

"The warm welcome from Stockland and local councillors has been heartwarming."

Mrs Christoe described NightQuarter as an ever-evolving festival with a kaleidoscope of different experiences, flavours and sounds every weekend.

She said the shipping container urban playground was a place for the community to congregate and had an ethos of "shared eating, shared experience and shared conversation."

"NightQuarter is a platform for entrepreneurship and creativity," Mrs Christoe said.

"It has always been an incubator for talent with many vendors going on to open restaurants and retail stores, and artists going from our stage to the largest stages in the world.

"The Sunshine Coast is alive with creativity, so the potential and the possibilities are endless.

"The space is a collaboration with the local community and we are excited to see how it evolves."

Reader poll Are you looking forward to NightQuarter coming to the Sunshine Coast? Yes! No more driving to Brisbane for foodie events.

No. We don't need it here.

I'll check it out. Vote View Results

Stockland Sunshine Coast senior development manager Mark McMahon said the move was a perfect fit for the area.

"We always strive to create the best places to live and work, and the addition of businesses such as NightQuarter helps to build a dynamic heart to our community," Mr McMahon said.

"Birtinya will, even more so now, be seen as a great place to live, work and play."

Kawana MP Jarrod Bleijie said he was fully supportive of the new development and noted that the new creative precinct would create jobs as well as opportunities for skill development for high school students who would get the opportunity to do a school based traineeships in hospitality.

"This is the type of business that exemplifies our entrepreneurial culture," Mr Bleijie said.