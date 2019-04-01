Eat local month on the horizon

FRESH TASTE: Gympie region food ambassador Matt Golinski is looking forward to the Eat Local Month - GourMAY, a month-long celebration of the region's produce.

FRESH TASTE: Gympie region food ambassador Matt Golinski is looking forward to the Eat Local Month - GourMAY, a month-long celebration of the region's produce.

THIS year will be the fifth year for GourMAY, or Eat Local Month.

The entire month of May will be devoted to promoting food tourism and all the fresh produce grown and produced in our diverse region.

In the past, GourMAY has attracted more than 10,000 people who come to experience a variety of foodie events and activities from the Goomeri Pumpkin Festival to Twilight Markets.

Gary Lewis taking a break at the Cooloola Berries strawberry farm. Renee Albrecht

It is a great opportunity for locals and visitors to support local farmers, producers and food businesses in the Gympie region, and there is something for all ages with a 5Chefs Long Table Dinner and opportunities to visit working farms and kitchen gardens.

Eat Local Month - GourMAY is a partnership between Gympie Regional Council, local producers, restaurants, community groups and businesses.

The head chef at Charlie's Hotel, James Barnden, said lots of restaurants and eateries would be featuring signature dishes throughout the month.

Kahli Ryan at Cuppas and Cuddles at Camelot Dairies, which last year hosted a GourMAY event. DONNA JONES

"I'll be doing my 30 Club seven-course degustation menu every Thursday as part of it. There will be five in May, I think,” he said.

James currently hosts the 30 Club dinners once a month behind closed doors and numbers are limited to 30 diners.

Celebrity chef and local food ambassador Matt Golinski is passionate about the Gympie region food experiences on offer and has issued an invitation to all for GourMAY.

Cecelia Petersen with rosella plants on her Woolooga farm, which this year will host one of the first events in GourMAY. Peter Hughes

"Whether you're a home cook, backyard barbecuer or professional chef, I invite you to join me in exploring the incredible array of produce and food-related events the Gympie region offers as part of Eat Local Month.

"As the Gympie region's official food ambassador, I've had the privilege of discovering some of the best seafood, beef, poultry, fruit, vegetables, nuts, oils and associated products you will ever taste in the Gympie region,” he said.

Events this year will kick off with the Rosella Festival at Petersen's Farm at Woolooga.

"It's CC's third year doing it so it should be a great event,” Matt said.

Lindols Macadamias in Goomboorian were part of last year's farm tours.

One of the final events for the month is booked in for the Goomeri Pumpkin Festival with the 5 Chefs Long Table Dinner, featuring renowned local and Sunshine Coast chefs presenting a five-course degustation experience, taking place on Saturday night, May 25.

Matt agreed pumpkin could feature strongly on the menu that night.

More details on GourMAY events will be available on the Gympie Gold Produce website in coming weeks.