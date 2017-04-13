Easter weekend weather: what can Gympie expect?

Gympie is in for some good weather this Easter weekend.

GRAB your swimmers, picnic basket and sunscreen this Easter, with sunny skies predicted for Gympie over the long weekend.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, warm weather and a promising swell on the coast are on the books, with only the slight chance of a light shower interrupting the celebrations.

From Friday through to Monday, temperatures are expected to remain at a maximum of 28 degrees.

Tomorrow morning will be slightly warmer than average at 16 degrees, although temperatures will drop as the weekend progresses.

PASSIONATE ABOUT THE WEATHER? Click here to follow the topic

Overall, forecaster Chris Joseph said it would not be a stretch to say the region was in for some great weather this long weekend, with only a small chance of celebrations being interrupted..

"I think it would be fair to say that,” he said.

"But just a caution there could be a light shower.”

"It's going to be pretty good conditions.”

He said light winds could be expected in the area, with 15-20 knot winds on the coast diminishing to 10-15 knots later in the weekend.

The holiday should also be a good time for surfers to have some fun, with a swell of between 1m-1.5m expected on the coast.

Mr Joseph did advise caution for people on the water in smaller craft given the conditions, though.