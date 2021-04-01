Easter wedding guests to wear dancing shoes and masks

Wedding guests at Easter nuptials across Queensland will have dancing to look forward to have to, but masks will remain a crucial part of their attire.

Dancing is back on at Easter weddings.

Queensland lockdown restrictions have also been lifted on numbers at weddings during the Easter weekend. That means couples will again be allowed up to 200 guests when they tie the knot as long as they have a COVID Safe plan.

But those attending nuptials across the state will still be required to wear a mask inside and they are also strongly recommended outside.

Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young said the bride and groom would be exempt from mask wearing and guests could remove theirs for photos.

Dancing is allowed at wedding receptions, whether they are held indoors or outside.

But everyone except the bride and groom is expected to keep their masks on when dancing at indoor receptions and only permitted businesses can allow indoor dancing.

Queensland Health also strongly recommends mask wearing when dancing at outdoor weddings, if you "cannot physically distance".

Wedding ceremonies performed in a private residence or public place will be limited to a maximum of 30 people, if there is no COVID Safe Plan.

A record of names and contact details of each guest must be kept for a minimum of 30 days to assist in contact tracing if required.

The Greater Brisbane lockdown lifted at noon today but Dr Young has imposed ongoing restrictions, including mask wearing across Queensland, to allow health authorities to get on top of two separate COVID-19 virus clusters.

Both outbreaks have links to the Princess Alexandra Hospital, where a junior doctor and two nurses have tested positive to SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

One new case was added today to the latest cluster involving the two hospital nurses, taking that outbreak to 12 people.

She is in the Bundaberg Hospital with her house mate. Both had attended a Byron Bay hens' party with one of the infected nurses. Eight of 11 people who attended that party have been infected with the virus, including a Gold Coast stripper.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said today Easter church services across the state would be allowed at 100 per cent capacity if they had "ticketed and allocated" seating.

Otherwise, churches would need to adhere to the one person per two square metre rule.

"This is really important for many people across Queensland," Ms Palaszczuk said.

"Those services and Easter mass can go ahead."

Dr Young said Queensland-wide visitor restrictions remained in place for at least another fortnight at aged care and disability accommodation, prisons and hospitals. Visitors would only be allowed in cases involving the end of life.

"We need to keep our most vulnerable safe," Dr Young said.

"The vaccine has not been rolled out for long enough to our aged care facilities and we know to not enough of them.

"I understand how awful this is that people can't go and visit."

