Imbil Police Officer Bill Greer Troy Jegers
EASTER ROAD WARNING: Be safe or pay the price

JOSH PRESTON
by
18th Apr 2019 12:30 AM
IT'S A message police in Gympie and across Queensland find one of the most repetitive to convey, but a message that will always be vitally important.

Before a huge influx of traffic grips the region over the Easter long weekend, police are urging drivers to heed their advice and follow the road rules when they get behind the wheel, or risk running afoul of increased patrols.

Imbil police officer Bill Greer said Operation Romeo Solace, the statewide crackdown dedicated to monitoring busy holiday roads, would mean watchful eyes all over the region throughout the break.

GOOD ADVICE: Imbil police officer Bill Greer says all Gympie region drivers must be careful on busy roads this Easter.
"Slow down, pay attention and be patient, it's really the same message as always,” Sergeant Greer said.

"At Easter time we're all out and about, seeing family and friends, but it's important to take your time and take that extra five minutes to get where you're going.

"There's increased enforcement in all police divisions, and increased enforcement across Gympie. That will remain in place into next weekend.

"In our Imbil division we're seeing a huge influx with tourists coming in, the camping grounds are filling up. A perfect weekend for me is if I don't have to write one ticket for drink driving, speeding or mobile phone use.”

Gympie police officer Andrew Day said the local Road Policing Unit's start to Operation Romeo Solace on April 9 had returned "a number of offences”.

Sergeant Day said police were reinforcing the message about the fatal five - speeding, drink and drug driving, not wearing a seatbelt, driving while fatigued and driver inattention - for those getting behind the wheel during the holidays.

"You'll be seeing us on all roads, and more often on main roads and arterial roads,” Sgt Day said.

"Be patient, allow for others' mistakes, slow down and concentrate.”

