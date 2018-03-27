Menu
BONNIE BUNNIES: Donna Reardon and Penelope Davy were dressed up for Easter on Mary last year.
Easter on Mary street party is almost here

27th Mar 2018 11:30 AM

MARY Street will be bursting with colour, crowds, music and activity at Easter on Mary tomorrow night.

Retailers and traders in Gympie's main street always receive a cash injection from the carnival type atmosphere of these quarterly festivals.

While rabbits are technically banned in Queensland, that won't stop this year's guest of honour, The Easter Bunny, taking a brief respite from his duties to pop in for a visit.

An Easter Bonnet competition will be open for the kids at the Centre Stage at 6.30pm, with plenty of great prizes to be won.

But that's not all.

There will be street entertainment, live entertainment on the Centre Stage, wine and cheese tasting, street food vans, local produce stalls, horse and cart rides, a jumping castle and kids activities.

Plus there will be boutique shopping and all the cafes, bars and restaurants will be open for a feed.

It all takes place the length of Mary Street between 5-9pm.

The festivities are a collaborative effort between the Mary Street Traders, Gympie Regional Council and Anglicare Southern Queensland.

For more information head to the GRC website.

