Paramedics were deployed to a Traveston residence after a motorbike crash today. FILE PHOTO Contributed

A LONG weekend motorbike session turned sour for one Gympie region rider earlier this afternoon when they crashed at a private residence in Traveston.

Queensland Ambulance Services reported the crash happened at about 1:08pm, with paramedics arriving to assess the patient shortly after.

They were taken to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.