30°
News

Easter Egg Slice

Donna Jones | 1st Apr 2017 9:00 AM
This Easter Egg Slice is so very simple to make and goes great, served with a dollop of double thick cream.
This Easter Egg Slice is so very simple to make and goes great, served with a dollop of double thick cream. vinicef

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

Ingredients

BASE

 

250g Butternut biscuits

 

125g butter

 

120g solid chocolate Easter eggs halved lengthwise

 

100g milk choc-chips

FILLING

 

50g butter

 

1/4 cup brown sugar

 

395g tin condensed milk

Method

Grease a 4cm-deep, 20cm square cake pan. Line base and sides with baking paper, allowing an overhang.

Blend the biscuits until mixture resembles fine breadcrumbs.

Add melted butter and combine well.

Using the back of a metal spoon, press mixture over base of prepared pan.

Refrigerate for 15 minutes then arrange the chocolate Easter eggs over biscuit mixture.

To make the filling place butter, sugar and milk in a heavy-based, non-stick saucepan over medium-low heat.

Stir constantly (as mixture can stick to pan) for 10-12 minutes or until mixture thickens and becomes golden.

Pour over base and using the back of a spoon, smooth top.

Refrigerate for 10 minutes.

Melt choc-chips and drizzle over slice then cover and refrigerate for three hours or until set.

Gympie Times

Topics:  easter egg general-seniors-news recipe slice

ARC Open Day: Free for all to check out cutting edge facilities

ARC Open Day: Free for all to check out cutting edge...

Gympie swimming comes of age, with technology and smart design coming together to create something special.

If the 'club' leaves the RSL, it won't be the RSL Club

BIG DECISIONS: Just part of the crowd at last Sunday's Gympie RSL Club annual general meeting.

Letter writer says the RSL 'Club' must stay at the RSL building

Easter Egg Slice

This Easter Egg Slice is so very simple to make and goes great, served with a dollop of double thick cream.

You don't have to rely on eggs for your sweet fix at Easter

Aquatic Centre: What it'll cost you

MAKE A SPLASH: Gympie Mayor Mick Curran at the top of the ARC's water slides.

How much it'll cost after today's free Open Day event.

Local Partners

ARC Open Day: Free for all to check out cutting edge facilities

Gympie swimming comes of age, with technology and smart design coming together to create something special.

Koala dog fascinates Widgee students

THE NOSE KNOWS: Widgee School students, Monique Parkhill and Lily Grice with Natalie Dowling and Maya, the scat Dog.

All the latest Widgee News from Lynlie Cross

Holiday Easter fun: what's on in Gympie?

HOW LOW CAN YOU GO? Timothy Bateup tests his limbo limits.

Easter fun can be found all around Gympie these holidays.

Gympie's weekend gig guide: What's on?

GIGGING: Brad Rodgers will playing around Gympie this week.

Live entertainment around Gympie this weekend.

Future Islands gear up for Splendour gig

Future Islands is an American synthpop band composed of Gerrit Welmers (keyboards and programming), William Cashion (bass, acoustic and electric guitars), and Samuel T. Herring (lyrics and vocals).

Their new album is "music from the heart than from the mind".

Aquatic Centre: What it'll cost you

How much it'll cost after today's free Open Day event.

Dame Julie’s in the Greenroom

Dame Julie Andrews in a scene from the TV series Julie's Greenroom.

MARY Poppins is entertaining children in her new Netflix show.

Media personalities Jeffreys, Stefanovic prepare to tie knot

Channel 9 presenter Sylvia Jefrreys posted this photo on her Instagram account after Peter Stefanovic proposed.

Celebs flock to Sylvia Jeffreys and Peter Stefanovic's wedding

Audience members walk out after Gervais' dead baby joke

"I wish I had a pound for every time I offended someone. Wait, I do,” Ricky Gervais tweeted after learning he had offended audience members.

Comedian Ricky Gervais's dead baby joke causes audience to walk out

LEGO Batman may be tiny but he's doing big things

The characters Batman and Robin in a scene from The LEGO Batman Movie.

DIRECTOR Chris McKay talks about taking on LEGO Movie sequel.

Eileen Bond calls House of Bond telemovie 'appalling'

Eileen Bond in the Emirates Marquee during last year's Derby Day at Flemington. She has hit out at Channel 9's depiction of her 37-year marriage to tycoon Alan Bond in upcoming telemovie House of Bond.

FORMER wife of late tycoon Alan Bond slams Channel 9 telemovie.

Jen Hawkins backs actor dumped by luxury brand

Former Miss Universe Jenifer Hawkins.

Jennifer Hawkins throws support behind actor dumped by luxury brand

weekender ready 2 go!

17 Kitt Crescent, Kilkivan 4600

Residential Land 1 0 4 $114,000!

Excellent build site with amazing views, or simply a weekender for your getaways! This property is a great starter for your next tree change. Located in scenic...

Unbelievable Views, Clean 6 Acres with a great shed.

69 Goodwin Rd, Two Mile 4570

Residential Land So close to town, great position, exceptional views and less than 5 ... $259,000

So close to town, great position, exceptional views and less than 5 minutes to town is this great opportunity to purchase approximately 6 lush acres. The property...

top location! priced 2 sell!

14 Cullinane Street, Gympie 4570

House 4 1 1 $230,000!

Ahhhhh the good old days, when homes were homes and built to last! AND this one is NO exception! This is a wonderful solid character home and with some wonderful...

TOP FLOOR ALLOTMENT

Lot 3 Callistemon Court, Southside 4570

Residential Land 0 0 $135,000

Located in one of the most popular areas, your family would be proud to join Willow Grove Estate on the Southside. Entering this allotment via a concrete...

TOP FLOOR ALLOTMENT

Lot 2 Callistemon Court, Southside 4570

Residential Land 0 0 $135,000

Located in one of the most popular areas, your family would be proud to join Willow Grove Estate on the Southside. Entering this allotment via a concrete...

Prepared to be wowed!

92 Old Maryborough Road, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 3 AUCTION ON SITE...

Welcome to 92 Old Maryborough Road Gympie, beautifully renovated home so close to the CBD with so much on offer! Featuring open plan kitchen, living and dining...

FANTASTIC INVESTMENT

117 Emperor Street, Tin Can Bay 4580

House 3 1 1 $258,000

Charming brick and tile home has tenants in place, which offers a solid investment opportunity. There is a great eat in kitchen, with electric stove, great bench...

Its ALL about Position

26 Gympie Road, Tin Can Bay 4580

House 2 1 2 $290,000

This great little home has water views to the foreshore.... Thats how close you are to the foreshore. Simply magic !! This property would be perfect for a...

BUYER ALERT

4 McVey Road, Monkland 4570

House 4 2 2 $335,000

Calling all discerning buyers. These two units have come to the market and offer you a great opportunity to sit back and reap the rental return or live with...

acreage lifestyle 2 enjoy!

11 Pine Street, Kilkivan 4600

4 2 4 $398,000!

Discover this unique country estate just perfect for horses and spacious living in Kilkivan. The large homestead style home with wrap around verandahs, is so...

Motorbike stolen, found and returned in hectic 32 hours

REUNITED: As the storms started raging early Thursday morning thieves broke into Mathew Brown's shop, stealing his custom racing dirt bike and some other goods, but thanks to social media he was quickly reunited with the bike.

A brazen break-in as Cyclone Debbie struck has ended in smiles

Ready to call home

28-30 Carnarvon Ct, Yandina Creek.

North-easterly aspect and wide vista to the water on offer

Health hub hits home

Trust in the auction process and agent, results in Wurtulla sale

Calling all renovators at heart

Solid home on 617sq m between beach and CBD development

This is what Sunshine Coast living is all about

Life's a breeze at stylish Alexandra Headland apartment

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!