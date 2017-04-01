This Easter Egg Slice is so very simple to make and goes great, served with a dollop of double thick cream.

Ingredients

BASE

250g Butternut biscuits

125g butter

120g solid chocolate Easter eggs halved lengthwise

100g milk choc-chips

FILLING

50g butter

1/4 cup brown sugar

395g tin condensed milk

Method

Grease a 4cm-deep, 20cm square cake pan. Line base and sides with baking paper, allowing an overhang.

Blend the biscuits until mixture resembles fine breadcrumbs.

Add melted butter and combine well.

Using the back of a metal spoon, press mixture over base of prepared pan.

Refrigerate for 15 minutes then arrange the chocolate Easter eggs over biscuit mixture.

To make the filling place butter, sugar and milk in a heavy-based, non-stick saucepan over medium-low heat.

Stir constantly (as mixture can stick to pan) for 10-12 minutes or until mixture thickens and becomes golden.

Pour over base and using the back of a spoon, smooth top.

Refrigerate for 10 minutes.

Melt choc-chips and drizzle over slice then cover and refrigerate for three hours or until set.