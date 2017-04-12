Easter drivers warned on fatigue and inattention

INATTENTION and fatigue have been highlighted by both Gympie police and ambulance services as particular concerns during the Easter holiday period.

Gympie police Acting Senior Sergeant Rod Venn said Gympie roads will be busy and drivers need to be aware of themselves, the road and importantly, other road users.

"Many crashes arise from inattention and fatigue. Only recently a fatal crash has occurred where simply failing to give way has led to the loss of life.

"Please pay attention to the road and your surroundings. A moment's inattention can lead to catastrophic results.

"Also ensure you take adequate rest breaks when travelling long distances - stopping at least every two hours.

"The message of road safety is always at the forefront from a policing perspective, but particularly so during holiday periods when our roads carry greater volumes of traffic.”

Sen-Sgt Venn said the personal trauma from car accidents is devastating.

"Road safety can seem a repetitive message and sometimes lose its impact. From a personal perspective road trauma has a devastating effect on so many people.

"I have attended numerous fatal traffic crashes as an investigator and I have personally witnessed the effect to family, witnesses and emergency service personnel.

"Stay safe on the roads and remember your decisions when driving, could have a lasting effect on not just yourself, but everyone else involved in a serious or fatal crash.”

Gympie officer-in-charge of the ambulance at Gympie Wayne Sachs, echoed Sen-Sgt Venn's words.

"I think fatigue is the big one these days. People seem to overlook it, they think they are fine but that isn't the case.

"It seems to be particularly true around the Gympie area. It seems to be a real fatigue zone, I believe.

"Be very vigilant, be as aware as you can about what the other drivers do on the road. Drive to the conditions, the same old story.”

Mr Sachs pointed out the recent commentary in regards to the causes of many accidents - the state of roads and driver behaviour. He said accidents are often a recipe of both.

"It is a combination of both really,” he said.

"The road is never a problem if you are a careful driver.

"People do silly things on awful parts of the road. One bit of inattention on a bad road leads to disaster.

"At the end of the day, it is up to the drivers.

Member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien also chimed in.

"With the additional traffic, it means Easter can be a particularly dangerous time for motorists, so drivers need to pay attention to road conditions and plan ahead to make sure they arrive safely.”