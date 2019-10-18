Menu
The incident is not being treated as a random attack.
East Toowoomba shooting ‘not a random attack’: Police

Tara Miko
18th Oct 2019 5:00 AM
A GROUP of people who stormed an East Toowoomba home and demanded money from a man moments before he was shot remain on the run.

Detectives are continuing the search for the group after what was believed to be a targeted incident at a Curzon St home about 8pm Tuesday.

Darling Downs Detective Acting Inspector Renee Garske said the incident, during which a man was struck over the head with a glass object before he was shot with a small calibre firearm, was not being treated as a random attack.

"It is a priority (for police) given the nature of the incident," Acting Inspector. Garske said.

"We are running out lines of inquiries and make an appeal to the public for information.

"Police believe it was not a random incident and that it was targeted."

Phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

