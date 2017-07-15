24°
East Deep Ck residents have reason to be upset: letter

Letters to the Editor of The Gympie Times | 15th Jul 2017 5:00 AM
NIGHTMARE: Phil and Michelle McGowan have been stunned to find their beautiful home of 30 years is now claimed by the council for an industrial area "buffer zone"
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

RESIDENTS in and around the East Deep Creek development area have good reason to be upset and even angry.

One of the first conundrums to come to me even before being elected as a councillor was the East Deep Creek development area.

READ MORE: Noosa Rd nightmare for home owners

In the planning scheme approved in 2013 the area bounded by the meatworks, Spada Rd, Penny Rd and Fairview Rd was designated as industrial.

This is an area where people live. It borders on residential and industrial areas, and what is essentially rural residential area.

Unfortunately, in the lead up to the 2013 planning scheme there was minimal consultation with residents in or near the East Deep Creek development area. It was limited to the minimum required, essentially an advertisement in the local paper.

 

Councillor Dan Stewart.
Some people are happy for the change in the zoning. Others want their property included in the industrial zone. Others again are upset that their area was included, in particular when there was virtually no consultation.

Since being elected I have been advocating for changes to the development area and for greater consultation. Thankfully our planning and development staff have greatly improved community consultation, including sending letters to householders affected by the development area.

I have also advocated that the outer areas of the development area be changed from high impact to low impact industrial land. This will reduce effects on people who live near this industrial area, some for many years before the 2013 planning scheme.

Feedback from a number of residents indicates they are happy with the greater consultation.

Some quite rightly expressed some anger that previous councils and staff did not ensure there was greater consultation in the lead-up to the 2013 planning scheme. As they say, this affects their greatest assets, their homes, as well their retirement dreams.

Some of the area is suitable for industrial uses, in particular from the old tailings dam over the proposed bypass route to the railway.

Some of it is too steep, heavily vegetated, and floods, not suitable for industrial uses. It is unfortunate there was not greater consultation and thought before the area was rezoned in 2013.

Dan Stewart,

Councillor, Division 5,

Gympie Regional Council

Make farms a safer place to work

GYMPIE farmers and farm workers are being urged to make workplace safety a priority, ahead of National Farm Safety week next week.

Already this year, 20 Australians working in the agricultural, forestry and fishing industry have lost their lives at work. Countless more have been injured as a result of poor training or lack of appropriate safety procedures.

Sadly these work injuries and deaths are often preventable.

Quad bike safety in particular remains a key concern, and national consistency across all states to reinforce the message that wearing helmets whilst riding quad bikes is a must. This could mean the difference between life and death or a life-changing injury.

The theme for Farm Safe Week 2017 is "Creating a resilient, safe and healthy ag community" and a key step to achieving this is prioritising farm safety and reducing preventable work accidents across our region.

Andrew McKenzie,

Maurice Blackburn Lawyers,

Maroochydore

Already lost my religion

SAD, but hardly surprising to read Narelle Gruar's claims last week that "everybody has a religion, a searching for something".

Ms Gruar may be searching but someof us are simply living, not in need of justifying our existence nor living in fear of "damnation" because of our lack of "faith" in what many see as fables.

Ms Gruar and her ilk have every right to keep praying if they wish but personally I'll just keep on evolving, as is my right.

It is not the right of those who believe to force their views on to others, nor to use their diminishing follower groups to loudly influence politics and social issues, as has for far too long been their habit, here and elsewhere.

Such folks who choose to do that often fail to recognise that one does not have to be of faith to live by certain rules of decency and (sometimes) the "faithful" completely fail to live by their own rules, particularly that of doing unto others as they would have done to themselves. They interfere in other's lives without consent.

Such is the case in matters such as same sex marriage, euthanasia, and many other individual choices where the doctrines of the churches are often allowed to influence decisions against what all evidence says is the wishes of the majority.

Nobody is attempting to force anybody into a same sex marriage, to end a life of pain, or to terminate an unwanted pregnancy and it's simply none of the business of anybody not directly effected if a person chooses to undertake any of those acts.

Ms Gruar cites celebrations held in churches as some strange proof that we "all have a religion" yet increasingly marriages and funerals are held in non-religious ways. This is partly due to less having faith and partly because some recognise that those who don't worship aren't comfortable being dragged into places dedicated to that purpose.

Ms Gruar may be upset at the focus on the census results which showed a drop in those of religious acceptance. That upset, her not liking the reality of the situation, is hers to cope with.

Rather than pushing her religious barrow, suggesting that religions can sort out "our troubled times", Ms Gruar and those of a like mind may wish to reflect on those rich and powerful who use religion to gain support but very rarely live by the tenets of what they espouse.

To me it is there, not in fables, that the answers to our troubles will be found.

I can state with all certainty that not all of us have a religion and can best sum up by repeating that while some may choose to keep praying I choose to keep evolving.　

Dave Freeman,

Cedar Pocket

Email to the Premier

I HAVE sent an e-mail to the Premier and I urge others who are not happy with this Mayor and their councillors (to do the same).

The council was out this way and repaired Wolvi Mt lookout road but could not be bothered to do our road which is right next door.

I hope the premier will intervene if not I guess the next step is to get WIN TV up here and see the road for themselves.

Also I wonder if there is a lawyer out there that can inform us if we the people can take a class action?

Werner Dinslage,

Wolvi

Vegans 'again defame' dairy farmers

THE vegan "logic" of Jenny Moxham(The Gympie Times, July 8) again defames dairy farmers.

Unfortunately, Ms Moxham refuses to visit farms to see for herself.

She just parrots propaganda that she sees in foreign produced videos that attack all animal farmers without having a shred of evidence to back their claims.

Humans around the world have benefitted from drinking milk from many species including cows, sheep, goats, camels and horses for over 4000 years.

Why is it suddenly such a bad thing?

The vegans want all human consumption of milk and meat to cease.

This would destroy the economic value of all farm animals which would lead to their extinction.

These people preach about cruelty, yet their agenda denies these creatures the right to live. Who really is practising animal cruelty?

John & Jenny Cameron,

'Woop Woop',

Lagoon Pocket

Gympie Times

Topics:  dan stewart east deep creek gympie council letters to the editor planning scheme

