East Australian Current Relocation is Bad News for the Sunshine Coast
YOUR SAY: Warming ocean will bring crocs and stingers

Unequivocally, the recent relocation of the East Australian Current (EAC) will have economic and environmental implications for the popular tourist beaches along the coast.

As the oceans continue to warm, it is more likely that there will be crocodiles around Noosa and irukandji at Mooloolaba.

There have been croc sightings as south as Gympie and reports of irukandji stings at Mooloolaba and Fraser Island. As the waters continue to rapidly warm, average air temperatures will rise along with the instance of stingers and crocs.

Just last summer, over 9,000 people were treated for blue bottle stings in south east Queensland due to an epidemic of this nasty jellyfish. The warmer conditions allow them breed more and live longer.

This warming trend has been attributed to changes in wind patterns due to ozone depletion over Australia and increasing atmospheric CO2. There is a strong consensus with climate models that this will continue to accelerate and intensify.

As a consequence, popular tourist spots are likely to see a steep decline in patronage. The cooler, sting-free, no croc beaches in the southern states may become a more viable option for domestic and international tourists.

It's bad news for Sunshine Coast businesses, property owners and the overall economy.

