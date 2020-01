Where the earthquake hit between Cuba and Jamaica.

A powerful 7.7 magnitude earthquake has struck in the Caribbean Sea, between Cuba and Jamaica, according to the United States Geological Survey.

New York Times reporter Carol Rosenberg tweeted that the "earth is literally shaking here" at the press room at Guantanamo Bay in Cuba.

Rosenberg was at Camp Justice at Guantanamo Bay covering a 9/11 pre-trial hearing.

It was centred 117km northwest of Lucea, Jamaica.

