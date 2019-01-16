Earn hundreds of dollars in rewards by subscribing to the GT

THE Gympie Times had an outstanding year last year, winning two major awards, successfully campaigning for a billion dollar fast-track of the Gympie Bypass, and taking great strides into the future with massive growth in our digital subscriber base.

WE DID IT: Keith Pitt, Deputy PM Michael McCormack, GT editor Shelley Strachan and Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien celebrate $800 million funding for Section D. Scott Kovacevic

While the beloved print version of the GT is as strong as ever - the top performing year-on-year of News Regional Media's 17 regional dailies - our digital subscribers enjoy a swathe of extra content, discounts and rewards worth hundreds of dollars a year.

CLICK HERE: To subscribe to The Gympie Times

The Gympie Times editor Shelley Strachan with the coveted 2018 News Corp Australia Achievements in Regional Journalism award. Renee Albrecht

Our journalists and photographers produce photo galleries and videos that can only be viewed online, not to mention 90+ strictly Gympie region stories each week and immediate and rolling coverage of all breaking news.

Front of website shelley strachan

During the terrible Woolooga fires our teams were on the scene every day, keeping the community up to date on the changing situation.

The Gympie Times gives its readers a voice that is heard in Brisbane and Canberra. Shelley Strachan

Every day we dedicate a reporter to our local courts, to report on and analyse the decisions of Gympie Regional Council, and to report on you - the people who make this community great and who need a voice that can be heard in Brisbane and Canberra.

dinkus

To become a digital subscriber, call our hotline 1300 361 604 or go to gympietimes.com.au/subscriptions/premium/offer and choose the deal that's best for you. It costs $3 a week for unlimited digital access and the Saturday paper home delivered, or $5 for unlimited digital access and every paper home delivered.