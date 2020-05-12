Menu
Northbound Easter traffic on the Bruce Highway.
Early works to kickstart on stretch of Bruce Highway

STAFF WRITER
12th May 2020 12:00 AM
WATER, power and telecommunications infrastructure is set to be relocated along a major stretch of Bruce Highway, as part of early works on a $662.5 million Caboolture-Sunshine Coast upgrade.

Queensland-based company SGQ will shift the services to make way for major works set to begin later this year, which would support more than 660 jobs.

Vegetation clearing would also be undertaken, as well as utilities like Telstra and Energex working along the stretch of highway.

The project was jointly funded by the state and federal governments.

The Caboolture-Bribie Island Road to Steve Irwin Way project would widen the highway from four to six lanes.

