Early smog (yes, smog) no probs for first close-up whales

Arthur Gorrie
| 25th Jun 2017 5:06 PM
SMOG IN THE WILDERNESS: Smoke and fog combined with a low sun to make driving a challenge, but there was no hiding what Rainbow Beach had to offer over the weekend.
UPDATE: A WILD fire to the north may have contributed to Sunday's smog problem at the Cooloola Coast, when smoke combined with fog and sunlight to make driving hazardous at normal speeds.

Firefighters have worked to control a blaze at Dundowran Beach, according to reports.

The vegetation fire prompted local warnings to drive to conditions and watch out for symptoms of respiratory conditions.

...

BELIEVE it or not, smog in the wilderness made driving an early morning challenge for Rainbow Beach visitors at the weekend, as smoke from extensive burning off or a reported wild fire to the north, combined with fog and a low sun to make driving hard work for those heading to the coast.

But those who did not make the effort may never know what they missed, as our first whales of the season came through, with dolphins and gorgeous weather turning on a winter smorgasbord for anyone lucky enough to be there.

And it was not that busy, just about the right mix of being social and getting away from it all.

Visitors came from as close as Yandina, Caloundra, Brisbane and the Gold Coast - and as far as France - to experience our sheltered idea of winter.

FABULOUS: Sherry, Connor and Lachlan Steel, up from Brisbane to visit family, were pleased to give the new Rainbow Beach playground a try, as well as their bicycles.
Breakfast was an occasion in itself for visitors from The Gold Coast....

JILARTY START: Gold Coast visitors Nerida Roberts, Martin Fauchon and Troy Andison, started their day at Jilarty at Rainbow.
...and from France..

.

SUNNY OUTLOOK: Fabien Reulier, Frederic Barreau, Christian Reulier, Vanesa Desrichard, Martine Reulier enjoy a sunny start to their day at Rainbow Beach, with coffee at Coffee Rocks.
And the view was terrific from the viewing platform near the Surf Club, even if obscured to some extent by smoke over Fraser Island, as fires continued to burn over a big area.

OUTLOOK: Down from Gympie for the day, Emily and Leigh Hunter enjoyed their vantage point over the beach.
One visitor says the experience has made him glad he will be moving here, as soon as the house is paid for.

WORKING ON IT: Andrew Hogan doesn't see all that much of his Rainbow Beach home, but as soon as he's paid for it he plans to move from his current digs in the Northern Territory mining town of Bing Bong.
Northern Territorian Andrew Hogan said the stunning winter weather made him glad to be advancing with his plans to move to Rainbow.

"This is where I'm going to call home one day. I bought a house here years ago, in Cyprus Ave, but I've got to pay for it.”

And he had to restore it, a process that left him with nothing but admiration for Cooloola Coast tradies.

"They gave me reasonable quotes for the jobs, including flooring and painting and it amounted to about $8000 all up.

From the minute I picked up the phone to that time they left with the job done, was only two weeks.”

Here come the whales

The people at Epic Ocean Adventures, in Rainbow Beach Rd said they were highly excited by the whale and dolphin sightings they and their clients had been agle to experience on the water from their hired kayaks.

"We've seen lots of bottlenose dolphins and we had our first humpback whale sightings yesterday,” Tessa Evelyn said on Sunday.

"It's been amazing,” she said.

Her manager, Ola Gunzel said kayaking clients had seen three whale sightings Saturday and a pod of dolphins.

"It hasn't been all that busy,” Ola said, "but the winter school holidays aren't always flat out. They were not so busy last year either.

"But it helps that the weather is so good,” she said.

BEST OF TIMES: Tessa Evelyn and Ola Gunzel, of Epic Ocean Adventures at Rainbow Beach are thrilled with the dolphin and whale sightings their kayak hire customers have been able to experience between Rainbow Beach and Double Island Point already this season.
But the beach was where the action was for families...

LOCALS WETTING A LINE: Bailey Kane, visiting with his dad from Yandina) with Rwinbow Beach locals Scotty, Skye and Franki Hanlon and Jahli Parton.
TREASURES: Beach prospector Chris Baggio was pleased with his day of treasure hunting and clean-up work at Rainbow Beach, helped by his daughters Bianca and Maya.
extended families and those extra friends humanity is fortunate enough to have...

"We're booked in at the caravan park, up from Brisbane,” beach prospector Chris Baggio said as he wielded his metal detector over the sand.

"You always get something,” he said, "$20 today, $25 yesterday and you pick up some litter while you are at it.”

HAVING A SPLASH: Jeff Hogue gives his canine pal Locky a run at Rainbow.
and some of our animal friends had visitors too

VISITOR: Jesse and Lee Sutton with take canine pals Roxi (left) and Moreton Bay island visitor Boston for a beach walk at Rainbow.
