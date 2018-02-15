Early morning shindig a chance to feast on business brains

ON TRACK FOR THE FUTURE: The Gympie Chamber of Commerce board (from left) Justin Lippiatt, Sharon Hansen, Garry Davison, Julie Williams, Scott Sutton and Ben Riches, will host a breakfast next week.

ON TRACK FOR THE FUTURE: The Gympie Chamber of Commerce board (from left) Justin Lippiatt, Sharon Hansen, Garry Davison, Julie Williams, Scott Sutton and Ben Riches, will host a breakfast next week. Renee Albrecht

WHEN Ben Riches moved to Gympie two-and-a-half years ago, the digital marketer noticed a Chamber of Commerce sized hole in the business community.

It was a gap which surprised him given the key role similar groups have played across the country.

"In a lot of places I've lived quite often the Chamber seemed to be the go-to, where it didn't seem to be the case here,” he said.

Motivated to make that change, the owner of Enriches Business stepped into the role of president - and now Gympie will get the chance to meet, greet and eat with the new Chamber board at breakfast next week.

And as there had been a number of changes on the board in the last 15 months, Mr Riches said many people may not even know who they were.

Of course, with so much pressure on business owners to keep themselves afloat, it was understandable that the Chamber could be an afterthought.

In fact, the business community was not always connected itself.

"I met a lot of great business owners in town but they weren't all working together,” Mr Riches said.

"There seemed to be a lot of people in various groups.

"I really wanted to bring these people I met in business together.”

Aimed at giving the region a glimpse of its business future, Mr Riches chose a location which puts it on display: the Rattler Cafe.

"I've heard breakfast is awesome, so people get the chance to see for themselves.”

Guests will get more than a meal, too.

The extensive combined knowledge of the business world will also be on offer.

"We'll be sharing our number one business tip from each of us,” Mr Riches said.

"It's going to be an opportunity for people to get some real good nuggets of information and take something away they can implement in their business.”

And so far, his aim for the breakfast seems to have landed squarely on the mark.

"We've sold more tickets to this point than in any other event so far,” he said.

Which, he said had an unfortunate awkward downside as well.

"It's not great in that I'm not the world's best public speaker.

But we'll deal with that on the day,” he said.

"It looks like it's going to be a big event.

"We've got huge plans this year.”

The breakfast will be held at the Rattler Cafe on Wednesday February 21, from 7am-8.30am.

Tickets cost $30 and can be bought at www.gympiechamber.com.au.