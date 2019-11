EMERGENCY: Fire broke out in a two-storey home on Cox Rd on Monday morning.

FIRE broke out in a two-storey home in Southside early this morning.

Firefighters, who arrived at the house at about 6.20am, were met with fire in at least one room of the brick home on Cox Rd.

The fire was extinguished and from about 6.40am firefighters remained on scene to dampen down the fire.

The road was closed off by police.

All people were accounted for, a Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said.