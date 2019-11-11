Early morning emergency as fire engulfs top floor of Southside home

EMERGENCY: Fire broke out in a two-storey home on Cox Rd on Monday morning.

FIRE crews battled a house fire at Cox Rd early this morning for 45 minutes before it could be contained.

The fire, which broke out just before 6am, engulfed the top floor of the two-storey brick house, Gympie Fire Station acting station officer John Lewis said.

“When we arrived the house was fully involved upstairs,” he said.

“The firies did a great job to contain it to the room of origin.”

The fire had erupted into the roof he said, engulfing structural beams.

Two firefighters required breathing apparatus to enter the house, he said.

“There is a lot of smoke damage inside.”

The house had been uninhabited for three weeks, Officer Lewis said, but had still been fully furnished.

All people were accounted for, a Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said.

Cox Rd was closed off by police during the emergency.

A fire investigator was attending the scene this morning.