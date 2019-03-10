Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Geoscience Australia recorded a 3.1 magnitude earthquake near Toowoomba.
Geoscience Australia recorded a 3.1 magnitude earthquake near Toowoomba.
Environment

Early morning earthquake strikes Darling Downs region

10th Mar 2019 8:02 AM | Updated: 8:18 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN EARTHQUAKE that struck north of Toowoomba early this morning has been recorded by Geoscience Australia.

According to the Federal Government agency, a magnitude 3.1 earthquake was registered in the region about 3.25am.
Geoscience Australia reported the quake was 6km deep and was able to be felt.

The epicentre, or point of origin, of the quake was reported as 16km north-west of Gatton, and 84km west of Brisbane.

It is not the first time an earthquake has been reported in the region with Geoscience Australia recording a magnitude 5.4 quake in July 2015.

earthquake editors picks geoscience australia toowoomba
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Chase gets to tackle big boys in upcoming tournaments

    premium_icon Chase gets to tackle big boys in upcoming tournaments

    News Golf protege Chase Rendell aims to take what he learnt at the Trans Tasman Cup into coming tournaments.

    • 10th Mar 2019 10:00 AM
    BRACE YOURSELVES: More blistering temps coming to Gympie

    premium_icon BRACE YOURSELVES: More blistering temps coming to Gympie

    News We're in sight of breaking the monthly record for March.

    Curran critical of council coffers' cash grab for campaigns

    premium_icon Curran critical of council coffers' cash grab for campaigns

    Council News State Government wants council's to reimburse candidates.

    We live 10km from Mary St, council has never done our road

    premium_icon We live 10km from Mary St, council has never done our road

    News It was done years ago but it was part of a state flood program