Paramedics responded to a crash in Gympie early this morning. File photo

Paramedics responded to a crash in Gympie early this morning. File photo

ONE patient has been taken to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition following a crash on Power Street and Berrie Street early this morning.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said a crew responded to the single vehicle crash at 6:50am.

Paramedics treated two patients on scene, with only one requiring transport to the hospital.