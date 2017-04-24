Get ready for an 'early burst of winter', Gympie

A COLD shock is on the cards for the region, with a warm start giving way chilly days and wintry nights this week.

Although temperatures will remain in the high 20s to start the week, from Thursday they will drop off a cliff - including a minimum of 7 degrees on Friday morning.

Calling it "an early burst of winter", Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Chris Joseph said people should get used to wrapping themselves up for warmth for a bit.

"That's the last of the really warm temperatures we're going to see for a little while," he said.

The incoming cold will be caused by a trough moving into the area from western Queensland, and it will have a chilly impact all over the region.

"The inland parts could see some pretty cold mornings with single digit temperatures, and daytime temperatures in the mid-20s," he said.

Along with the cold, there is also the chance the system could bring a late thunderstorm into the region with it.

Once here, Mr Joseph said it could be a little while before the warmth starts to return.

"I think they're going to be around at least through the weekend."

On the coast, Mr Joseph said to expect south-east winds of about 10-15 knots before they began to change as the tough moved in.

"Our forecast only goes to Wednesday at the moment for the coastal waters but you can expect south-east winds by the weekend."