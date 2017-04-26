Eagles tribute act invites Gympie to such a lovely place

PLAY ON: The Ultimate Eagles Experience, playing in Gympie on Saturday night.

WHEN you hear the name "Eagles”, it immediately conjures up a number of things for any music fan; tight harmonies, soaring guitar-work and some of the best song writing popular music has ever produced.

So, it must be a daunting task for any musician - accurately recreating the sounds of one of rock's most celebrated acts.

But the first-class performers who form one of the world's leading Eagles tribute bands have proven why they're at the top of their game.

The Ultimate Eagles Experience, comprising of six musicians, have only been performing together for around four years.

In that time however, they've accrued a dedicated and passionate following from their professionalism and passion.

After touring extensively across the world, they're now turning their attention to our shores, with a tour taking them across Australia and New Zealand.

This Saturday, Gympie will play host to the act, with a show-stopping set at the Heritage Theatre at the Gympie Civic Centre.

Kicking off at 7pm, audiences will be treated to renditions of such classics as Desperado, Lyin' Eyes and of course - the stone cold classic Hotel California.

With the untimely passing of Eagles vocalist Glenn Frey last year casting a long shadow over the future of the iconic band, The Ultimate Eagles Experience might actually be the closest fans get to hearing these hits as they were originally performed.

The show goes one step further, by including songs from the diverse and solo careers of Eagles members, including Frey, Don Henley and Joe Walsh.

Promising a night of music, fun and just a bit of raunch, it's a must see for any Eagles fans across the Gympie region.

Tickets for the Gympie show are $45 and can be bought either online at gympieboxoffice.com.au or at the door at the Heritage Theatre.

Doors to the show open at 7pm on Saturday for a 7.45 start.