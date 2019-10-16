Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Court
Court
Crime

‘Dynamite’ documents prove principal a ‘bully’, trial told

by Greg Stolz
16th Oct 2019 2:06 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DOCUMENTS relating to a Gold Coast high school principal are 'dynamite' and proved she was a 'vindictive bully', a defamation trial has heard.

The claims were made in Southport District Court today by Donna Baluskas, one of a number of parents being sued for more than $1 million in landmark legal action by Tamborine Mountain State High principal Tracey Brose.

A judge yesterday ordered Mrs Brose to hand over three documents relating to her suspension to Mrs Baluskas and her husband Miguel who is also being sued.

Tamborine Mountain State High Principal Tracey Brose leaves Southport Court after the first day of her defamation case. Picture: Adam Head
Tamborine Mountain State High Principal Tracey Brose leaves Southport Court after the first day of her defamation case. Picture: Adam Head

They are among eight parents who allegedly defamed Mrs Brose in social media posts after she was mysteriously suspended in February 2016.

The reasons for her suspension have never been made public, the court has heard. Mrs Baluskas today asked for the case to be adjourned so she could amend her case to include a defence of justification.

"The documents are dynamite," she told the court.

"These documents prove that the plaintiff (Mrs Brose) is a bully, that she's vindictive and that she misappropriated money."

Mrs Baluskas, who with her husband is self-represented, told the court she was seeking legal advice.

The case has been briefly adjourned so a lawyer can appear by phone on her behalf.

More Stories

Show More
defamation case principal tamborine mountain state high principal

Top Stories

    Gympie truckie ploughs through service station at 80km/h

    premium_icon Gympie truckie ploughs through service station at 80km/h

    News Families leap in fright as delivery van careers out of control at Goomboorian

    Gympie roof repairer brought undone by caravan park CCTV

    premium_icon Gympie roof repairer brought undone by caravan park CCTV

    News A Gympie court has ordered the 39-year-old to pay $2300

    REVEALED: Best place to work in Gympie

    premium_icon REVEALED: Best place to work in Gympie

    News Gympie Chamber of Commerce crowns the Workplace of Choice