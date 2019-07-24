Menu
FAIR DINKUM FAREWELL: Paul Dellar and Fair Dinkum the cat are retiring from the Sleepy Lagoon Motel.
FAIR DINKUM FAREWELL: Paul Dellar and Fair Dinkum the cat are retiring from the Sleepy Lagoon Motel.
Dynamic duo seek quiet life as new era begins in Tin Can Bay

Shelley Strachan
by
24th Jul 2019 11:37 AM
TIN Can Bay's Sleepy Lagoon Motel is changing hands.

Mike and Jenny Gray from Melbourne are poised to take over the lease on the motel and look forward to their new venture.

Paul Deller, well known to many, managed the motel for Peter Lohse from May 2014 until the recent sale of the lease. The gig was originally a three month job, but turned into five year and three month job.

Paul Dellar
Paul Dellar

Paul took it on after a three year stint managing the swimming pool in Tin Can Bay.

Prior to that he spent two years looking after his elderly aunt, Lorraine Wolski, in Gympie and prior to that he managed the Sleepy Lagoon Hotel Motel when it was leased by Barry and Jacqui Mitchell for nine years.

Before Paul's move into the hospitality and services industry he had a 28-year career with the Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited, spending the last 10 years in management roles throughout Queensland - he initially joined The English, Scottish and Australian Bank Limited in 1970.

Tin Can Bay Sleepy Lagoon Hotel on site manager Paul Dellar with staff member at the time Carolyn Crossley.
Tin Can Bay Sleepy Lagoon Hotel on site manager Paul Dellar with staff member at the time Carolyn Crossley.

Paul followed his banking career up by picking fruit at Wallu for two years.

On the eve of his retirement this week, Paul has thanked the Tin Can Bay community for the "wonderful, loyal support he has had from staff, friends, locals, suppliers, tradesmen and out of town guests”.

What now for Paul after a fairly full working life.?

"Maybe a rest for a while,” he says.

"The black cat, Fair Dinkum, is going to miss all the pats from visitors to the motel and in particular from the young children, but not from the boys who chase her.”

Sleepy Lagoon Hotel fixture Fair Dinkum is looking foward to retirement but will miss the attention.
Sleepy Lagoon Hotel fixture Fair Dinkum is looking foward to retirement but will miss the attention.
Gympie Times

