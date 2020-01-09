Dylan Alcott takes angry spray at drivers

Celebrated sportsman Dylan Alcott has shamed inconsiderate motorists who park in disabled spots without a permit.

DYLAN Alcott has taken aim at inconsiderate parkers, shaming several drivers who occupied disabled spots without displaying the required permit.

The celebrated sportsman took to social media to share an impassioned video, calling out "wankers" in large vehicles.

"Just want to do a special shout out to all these wankers who've parked their cars in disabled spots with no disabled stickers," Alcott said, before flipping the bird at a work van.

In the short clip, shot in an underground car park, a vehicle with a trailer attached is seen taking up two spaces.

Alcott also filmed two utes and two vans that were occupying designated spaces for disabled drivers.

"To people with big cars, utes and trucks, I really couldn't give a sh** how big your car is," he wrote alongside the video.

"Our inability to walk trumps your need for convenience. We need the room to open our effing doors. Move them! Love from all disabled people xx."

It's illegal to stop or park in a marked disabled parking spot without holding a permit and displaying it.

There are hefty fines and in some states, such as NSW, drivers can lose demerit points.

Dylan Alcott lifts the trophy after winning the Men's Quad Wheelchair Singles at Wimbledon last year. Picture: Getty

Alcott, a wheelchair tennis player, wheelchair basketball player and Paralympian, received plenty of support after sharing the video.

It's not the first time he's called attention to issues affecting disabled Australians.

In 2018, Alcott blasted Qantas after he was left sitting on a plane when his wheelchair wasn't brought to the gate after landing.

"Waiting for TOO LONG!" he wrote.

"Australian airlines need to sort their sh** out. It is inhumane and unfair taking people's independence away and not caring about it."