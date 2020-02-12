Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Michael Walker had his mistress Alisa Jackson killed his wife, Catherine Walker. Picture: Facebook
Michael Walker had his mistress Alisa Jackson killed his wife, Catherine Walker. Picture: Facebook
Crime

Dying wife forgave hubby’s mistress

by Staff writers
12th Feb 2020 5:41 AM

Catherine Walker's husband, Michael, has been sentenced to 35 years in prison for arranging for his mistress to kill his wife in 2014.

It was revealed that Walker told Alisa Jackson that she forgave her as she was being stabbed to death.

"On the night she was stabbed to death, Jackson asked her if she forgave her," prosecutor Tom Brady said. "As she was being stabbed, Catherine, replied, yes."

Michael Walker had his mistress Alisa Jackson kill his wife, Catherine Walker, pictured. Picture: Facebook
Michael Walker had his mistress Alisa Jackson kill his wife, Catherine Walker, pictured. Picture: Facebook

Jackson, 29, pleaded guilty to murder in 2015 but was spared a life sentence after agreeing with prosecutors to testify against Michael Walker.

Catherine Walker's father, Douglas Plotz, said his family supported a lower sentence.

"We wholeheartedly forgive her," he said. "I want Ms Jackson to know that."

Jackson said at the time of the killing she was taking medication for depression and psychosis.

Jackson previously told the court how she stabbed Walker multiple times with a kitchen knife and then waited half an hour to ensure she was dead.

Alisa Jackson testified against her lover, Michael Walker. Picture: Supplied
Alisa Jackson testified against her lover, Michael Walker. Picture: Supplied

Michael Walker met Jackson on an online dating site in 2014 and told her that his "deepest desire" was to have his wife gone because he couldn't divorce her due to financial concerns.

Jackson revealed they had a text code for the killing.

He would text her the night of the murder either "good", meaning Jackson could use the window to break into the couple's house, or "bad" meaning she would have to use the key to gain entry.

Michael Walker had his mistress Alisa Jackson kill his wife, Catherine Walker, pictured. Picture: Facebook
Michael Walker had his mistress Alisa Jackson kill his wife, Catherine Walker, pictured. Picture: Facebook

Jackson said in court she "went inside and grabbed a knife and went upstairs and stabbed her".

After his sentencing, Walker apologised to his wife's family.

"I love Cathy very much and I would do anything if it could bring her back," he said.

In 2016, a military court found Walker guilty of child pornography charges that surfaced during the murder investigation and in 2017 he was convicted of sexually abusing a child, physically assaulting a child, and wrongfully communicating a threat.

Michael Walker had his mistress Alisa Jackson kill his wife, Catherine Walker, pictured. Picture: Facebook
Michael Walker had his mistress Alisa Jackson kill his wife, Catherine Walker, pictured. Picture: Facebook

More Stories

Show More
affair court crime murder

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        What 2032 Olympic Games will mean for QLD

        premium_icon What 2032 Olympic Games will mean for QLD

        News An economic analysis has revealed the huge jobs, exports and tourism bonanza Queensland is on the cusp of if we secure the 2032 Olympic Games.

        Man in court after terrifying rampage at Gunalda servo

        premium_icon Man in court after terrifying rampage at Gunalda servo

        News A man has escaped jail time after running amock with a tyre iron near Gympie.

        Gympie man leads police on foot chase after Bunnings theft

        premium_icon Gympie man leads police on foot chase after Bunnings theft

        Crime A Gympie man who stole equipment from a Bunnings store led police on a foot chase...

        Big Southside conservation zone to affect development

        premium_icon Big Southside conservation zone to affect development

        News NEW land clearing and development restrictions move closer to becoming law, but...