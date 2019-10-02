Dying mother used as a defence from jail

Jack Beattie was sent to jail after putting lives at risk on Whitsunday roads.

A man scolded by a magistrate for drink-driving and driving while unlicensed has used his dying mother in an attempt to stay out of jail.

Solicitor Peta Vernon told Proserpine Magistrates Court Jack Beattie, of Jarra Creek, was concerned about the fate of his mother and her affairs, and because of this, wanted to stay free of prison.

Despite this defence, Magistrate Peter Smid said the onus was on the 38-year-old who was caught mid-range drink-driving, blowing 0.148 per cent while driving on Shute Harbour Rd on September 6.

"You thought you could get away with this one, but I would have thought you would have done everything you could do to stay clear of the law," Mr Smid said.

"Drink-driving is a no go - police are targeting people like yourself who think they can fight the law and get away with it," Mr Smid said.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Emma Myors said Beattie had previously been found by police driving on a court-suspended licence on August 22 in Gregory River and on August 6 in Cannonvale.

"Today he will need to be sentenced on his second and third disqualified driving - his first was in 2016," Sgt Myors said.

Mr Smid said how he questioned his own safety while driving on the road, highlighting the need to protect the community from drink-drivers

"You sort of wonder if there is a drink-driver driving on the road with you," Mr Smid said.

"The courts have a duty to the community, to protect the community - if you do this you're going to jail, you can't rely on your mother or anyone else in your family for that matter."

For disqualified driving, Beattie was fined $1000 and disqualified from driving for two years.

He was also sentenced to six months imprisonment and disqualified from driving for a further two years for drink-driving.