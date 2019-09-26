Menu
A man's verbal tirade landed him in hot water in the Gympie courts this week.
DV abuser smashed car window after foul-mouthed rant

JOSH PRESTON
26th Sep 2019 12:02 AM
A YOUNG father's heated argument with his former partner over not being able to see their daughter boiled over and landed him in court this week.

The 22-year-old man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, first called the victim a "fat c---” and "money hungry w----” over the phone on August 3, Gympie Magistrate's Court heard this week.

He then showed up at her house at around 11.30am that day and continued with the insults, calling her a "fat slob” "slack c--- like your mother”.

He was asked to leave but refused, instead grabbing and "pushing” on the driver's side window of her Holden Rodeo until it smashed.

The protection order against him had been made in the court less than a month before, on July 10.

The man pleaded guilty to one charge each of breaching a domestic violence order and wilful damage of the broken car window.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan fined him $500 and did not record a conviction against him, but warned that he would end up going to jail if he continued with the abuse in future.

"If you want to take the courts on, that's a matter for you,” Mr Callaghan told him.

domestic violence gympie crime gympie magistrates court gympie news
