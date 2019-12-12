Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Politics

Dutton slams social media bosses

by Daniel McCulloch
12th Dec 2019 10:10 AM

PETER Dutton has labelled social media bosses "morally bankrupt" for failing to stop online child abuse and exploitation.

Mr Dutton savaged tech titans for pushing back against his repeatedly calls to give police and intelligence agencies greater access to encrypted messages.

"You get CEOs of these companies who are making billions of dollars but they're morally bankrupt," the home affairs minister told Sydney radio 2GB on Thursday.

Facebook has been blamed for nearly two-thirds of the 18.4 million worldwide reports of child sexual abuse material last year.

Mr Dutton has consistently argued children should be afforded the same protections online that they are in the general public.

"At the moment, these companies just aren't living up to what I think is a reasonable community expectation and the police are frustrated," he said.

Australia is working closely with the United States and Britain to clamp down on digital platforms.

"Hopefully they will change their ways," Mr Dutton said.

"If not, we'll have to legislate to deal with them."

More Stories

child abuse child abuse material facebook home affairs minister peter dutton social media

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        158 properties still without power across Gympie

        premium_icon 158 properties still without power across Gympie

        Weather There were 2365 properties without power following last night’s storm, which delivered patchy rain across the region

        • 12th Dec 2019 9:39 AM
        VOTE NOW: Who will be Gympie's Athlete of the year?

        premium_icon VOTE NOW: Who will be Gympie's Athlete of the year?

        News The search for the Gympie region’s Athlete of the Year 2019 is on, and we have...

        Fire disaster relief on the way for the Gympie region

        premium_icon Fire disaster relief on the way for the Gympie region

        News Federal and state governments have announce emergency relief money for our...

        Historic day to officially open Gympie’s new cricket hub

        premium_icon Historic day to officially open Gympie’s new cricket hub

        News ‘This infrastructure will allow us to hold bigger carnivals, both senior and...